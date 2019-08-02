20 years ago – 1999
A 43-year-old local man who had reportedly taken a hostage at a cocktail lounge Tuesday night was shot and killed by a The Dalles police officer. The name of the victim was not released because family members have not been notified.
A wildfire threatening the Young Life youth camp at the former Big Muddy Ranch near Antelope is within a half-mile of buildings, according to officials, but has been contained.
Union members at city hall and public works recently voted overwhelmingly to begin strike preparations. It only takes a simple majority (50 percent plus one) to approve strike preparations, but union communications director Bentley Gilbert said the yes vote was “more than overwhelming.” A strike preparation vote is not a vote to strike, he said.
Entries are due Aug. 14 for the Wasco County Fair Open Horse Show, which arrives in conjunction with the Wasco County Fair in Tygh Valley on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 9 a.m.
SEATTLE (AP)—A review of the federal money allocated so far to help restore Western Washington’s salmon runs shows that nearly half of the money has gone to pay for studies, planning or administration. Some tribal officials counter that restoring salmon runs requires a science-based approach on a range of issues, such as water policy and land-use management.
40 years ago – 1979
A combine dumping wheat into a truck has been a common scene in recent weeks, and county agent Tom Zinn says the harvest is winding down in Wasco County, with many ranchers already done and others with only a few days left. He said yields are down in the county because of late crop emergence, more grain than usual planted in the spring because of the hard winter, and a hot and windy late spring.
Oregon State Forestry crews were nearing control of a 600 acre forest fire near Pine Grove Friday night, but were cautious about saying the fire was controlled because of the heat and dry conditions. State Forester J.E. Schroeder said Friday there was a greater danger of forest fires now than there had been in the drought year of 1977.
Sen. Bob Packwood will spend the August recess home in Oregon, traveling through 19 counties with his wife, Georgie, and his son, Bill, 12. Included in his trip will be a stop Wednesday in The Dalles, starting at the Martin Marietta plant.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (UPI) — Former Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace, who once stood “in the school house door” to block integration, now says those who want to go back to segregation “aught to have their head examined.”
60 years ago – 1959
Tex Serpa, wagonmaster of the “On to Oregon” train, today laid down some “ground rules” for visitors to the wagon train while it is in The Dalles this weekend. During a meeting with city and county officials and reporters at the Recreation Café, Serpa said the No. 1 rule for visits to the camp site at Union Street City Park is for “all souvenir hunters to stay home.”
Dalles City Council last night heard an objection to its plans to host the “On to Oregon” wagon train in the City Park. The objection was voiced by Mrs. D. B. Kincheloe, who said she represented The Dalles Garden Club.
An order declaring the section around The Dalles a critical ground water area will be issued in the next two or three months. The order is being prepared and will be issued by State Engineer Lewis A. Stanley. Effect of the order could be restriction of pumping from The Dalles pool on a priority basis.
University of Oregon crews are unearthing numerous artifacts that will provide another chapter in the story of the early Indian along the Columbia River. Working under a contract with National Park Service, the U of O group is now in its second year of a five-year program to salvage archaeological materials in the area that will be covered by the water behind John Day Dam.
80 years ago – 1939
Don’t be disappointed by staying on Oregon side. See Tuesday afternoon’s Air Circus from the airport and see it right. Admission 50c, children 25c. Round trip ferry tolls 75c per car.
Approving a request of the local Breakfast club, the city council last night declared August 8 a city holiday and authorized Mayor Norval H. Martin to issue a proclamation terming it “Aviation day.” It was considered possible that some stores might remain open until 7 p.m. to accommodate persons returning from the air show, which will be held that afternoon at the North Dalles airport.
Formation of a politically managed public utility district with the power to levy $106,099 in taxes in the next five years would be no inducement for industry to locate in The Dalles, declared Ben R. Litfin, speaking for the Wasco county citizens committee, at Thursday’s meeting of the Kiwanis club.
Members of the Wasco county court yesterday put their stamp of approval on the grading and rocking of the two-mile road leading from Tygh Valley to the Hunt Memorial Park, it was learned today.
The United States weather bureau predicated cloudy skies and showers today, indicating an abortive end to what had threatened to be a repetition of last week’s 7-day heat siege.
100 years ago – 1919
The firm of Hedges & Huls yesterday received the contract to construct a $9,000 reinforced concrete garage building at Bickelton, Wn., for Rossier and Matsen. The structure will be strictly modern in every particular, and absolutely fireproof. Plans call for a plate glass display room, waiting room, stock room, large storage room and machine shop.
Railroad men who demand that their wages be materially increased or that the prices of necessities be brought down within reach of their present salaries refuse to be put off by the action of President Wilson in submitting the whole matter of wages and prices to congress.
MEMPHIS, Aug. 4.—Headed by a brass band and a decorated automobile bearing a banner, “The Shame of It All,” a procession of citizens accompanied Edward Leech editor of the Memphis Press, to jail where he will serve 10 days for alleged contempt of court.
WASHINGTON, Aug. 4.—Secretary of War Baker announced that if present plans materialize, the army surplus clothing, including $17,000,000 worth of underclothing, and $9,500,000 worth of blankets, will be marketed in the same way as the food surplus is being sold.
LONDON, Aug. 4.—The depredations of jackdaws in the belfry caused Brentwood bell-ringers to slaughter fourteen pairs of birds. The vicar and church wardens passed a vote of censure. The bell-ringers went on strike.
