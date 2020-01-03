20 years ago — 2000
Ross Island Sand and Gravel operations on the Dallesport Peninsula proposes to be a good community partner, according to information shared recently with the Dallesport Community Council. “RIS&G intends to be a long-time resident and good neighbor in the community of Dallesport and the county of Klickitat,” the company said. “We believe that we can enter into a mutually beneficial relationship with the Port of Klickitat. We hope to provide well-paying jobs and security from members of the community.”
December snow levels were below normal in the city’s watershed, but the city’s water supply is in good shape anyway. The city keeps an eye on how much snow falls in the watershed—a large wooded expanse in the national forest—because the snow eventually fuels the city water system.
A Pendleton minister recently elected bishop for the Episcopal Diocese of Eastern Oregon has removed himself from that position following discovery of “inappropriate” email contact with four women, the diocese reported this week.
Contractors Monday began removal of pines at the entry of Sorosis Park, concluding a long and contentious debate in The Dalles. The three 70-foot ponderosas were cleared Monday for improvements to the Rose Garden at the entrance to the park.
PORTLAND (AP)—Since the world didn’t end Jan. 1, many people who stocked up on Y2K meltdown want their money back on some of the survival gear they bought. While some customers who bought such items as generators and emergency food rations are holding onto them in case of future calamities, others went to stores asking for refunds.
HERMISTON—About 650 workers who walked off the job at the Umatilla Chemical Depot are expected to return today, but concerns over the warning system for the chemical-weapons storage facility linger.
40 years ago — 1980
Street maintenance jobs, big and small, are behind an effort by the City Council to place a one cent per gallon motor fuel tax in The Dalles. The money would be used for street maintenance, Effort to place the tax is being opposed by former Mayor Donnell Smith who promises a petition to force it to a ballot. Action is expected Monday night at the City Council Meeting.
Bernard (Bernie) Smith filed for re-election as Wasco County district attorney at the Secretary of State’s office in Salem on Wednesday.
The annual community awards banquet will be held Jan. 28 at the Recreation Café, and nominations for candidates for the awards are being taken by The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce.
Wheat interests here Friday night were seriously concerned that President Carter’s shutdown of exports to Russia would disturb the winter market adversely and significantly.
How should the U.S. and world respond to the Russian takeover in Afghanistan? Man on the Street asked that question this week and found most people were in a quandary over what could be done without starting a war.
NEW DELHI, India (UPI)—China has begun arming and training an Afghan guerrilla group to combat Soviet invasion troops battling defiant Afghan government forces, diplomats said today.
NAIROBI, Kenya (UPI)—Joy Adamson, the naturalist and author who thrilled millions with her stories of Elsa the lioness in the book “Born Free,” was killed Thursday night by an attacking lion, wildlife officials said today.
TEHRAN, Iran (UPI)—Muslem militants holding 50 Americans hostage called on Iran’s Foreign Ministry today to hand over U.S. chief of mission Bruce Laingen, now held in protective custody at the Foreign Ministry building.
PORTLAND, Ore. (UPI)—The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Department will ask the Columbia River Compact not to approve a winter commercial gillnet season this year, a department spokesman said Thursday.
60 years ago — 1960
Additional equipment, including a large power shovel, is expected to arrive at the John Day dam site within the next few days as work begins on the major north shore phase of the project.
MOSIER—A house occupied by a couple who recently moved to Mosier was extensively damaged by fire early today.
A conference on mental retardation will be held Tuesday at Mid-Columbia Home in connection with the regular meeting of the Mid-Columbia Association for Retarded Children.
A petition presented to Dalles City Council last night objecting to a provision of the new city garbage ordinance got the controversial subject referred to a citizens’ committee for further study and recommendations. The petition bears signatures representing 63 downtown business houses.
GOLDENDALE—The search for Keith C. Langfield continued today without leads that would aid in determining what happened to the 32-year-old Trout Lake restaurant operator who vanished on New Year’s Day.
Barney O’Doherty of The Dalles will head the 1960 Heart Fund drive in Wasco County, State Co-Chairman Eddie Mays and Robert L. Burke announced.
The Dalles Chamber of Commerce board of directors yesterday authorized the chairman of its river-port development committee to appear at the State Water Resources Board meeting in Salem this week in support of issuance of a license to Pacific Northwest Power Co. for construction of High Mountain Sheep Dam on the Snake River.
A Christmas ballroom party was given at the Fort Dalles Riders clubhouse by Ron Chetwood and Ken Jordan of The Dalles School of Dance. Many dance games were played, and assisting Mr. Chetwood and Mr. Jordan were Susan Wheeler, Berdine Benson and Cara Wheeler.
80 years ago — 1940
A planned road program, inspired by a possibility of obtaining increased WPA assistance for materials and labor, was under consideration by the Wasco County Court today. While decisions as to new road construction during the coming year still were tentative, members of the court today, in a conference with County Roadmaster Jay Williams, County Engineer John Nichols and H. R. Landfare, resident WPA engineer, indicated that the Mill Creek Market Road extension and the Dufur Market Road were major construction projects on the county’s road agenda.
Train riders William E. and John A. Mussman, taken off a Union Pacific train Tuesday night by Lew Hollohan, railroad agent, were sentenced to 15 days in Wasco County jail after pleading guilty before Judge Glenn O. Allen in justice court yesterday. A charge of passing a car without sufficient clearance was filed yesterday by state police against Orville Frank Brock, 1414 Jackson Street.
Closed to visitors—The Wasco County hospital will be closed to visitors as a protective measure to patients as long as the current siege of colds and respiratory ailments continue, Dr. Gerold G. van der Vlugt, county physician, announced today. The order went into effect immediately, for an undetermined period.
Postal receipts are high, according to an announcement today by Postmaster Ralph Bennett, the total receipts at the local post office for 1939 exceeded those of 1938 by $1,303.13.
The pupils of the Columbia Heights school will present a program at the schoolhouse Friday night at 7:30 o’clock. Events will include the presentation of a play, “Toyland,” by the first three grades, under the direction of Miss Ruth Leonard, and two plays by the upper grades, including “Mrs. Wiggs of the Cabbage Patch,” directed by Miss Susie Fry. No admission will be charged for the performance, which will be open to all interested persons, it was announced today.
Some 35 members of various agricultural committees in Wasco County will confer here Tuesday on methods of coordinating use of governmental agencies with the development of agriculture.
PORTLAND (UP)—Funds for Bonneville Dam’s activities during the coming fiscal year will be slashed if the recommendations of President Roosevelt, included in his budget message to congress yesterday, are approved.
ROME (UP)—It was announced officially today that ration cards will be distributed throughout Italy by January 15.
100 years ago — 1920
The fruit crop for 1920 will be the lightest in many, many years, is the prediction of J. M. Patterson who has made a careful survey and scrutiny of the damage wrought to orchards by the recent severe weather. Patterson has investigated especially the peach, cherry and apple trees. After observing and cutting open many branches from various trees I have failed to find any considerable number of buds which were not killed by the low prevailing temperatures this year,” said Patterson. “The trees as a unit have not been killed but the prospects for a bumper fruit crop for next season has gone glimmering.”
One of the oldest residents of The Dalles, born in this city 55 years ago, William Patterson of 1705 East Jackson Street, died at an early hour this morning from inflammatory rheumatism. Patterson has been a carpenter most of his life but for a few years followed farming pursuits in this vicinity. His parents were among the very early pioneers, coming across the plains and settling in Oregon in 1843.
A dog, in the throes of rabies, was shot and killed this morning on route No. 3 by its owner Arthur Panokin. This is conclusive evidence that the disease is rapidly becoming a scourge among the canines of this vicinity. Panokin, who owned the shepherd dog, which is high valued by him, said he first noticed the dog was frothing at the mouth this morning.
Down deep in a song-bird’s heart is love of home. At least this is so as regards the world-famed lyric soprano, Alice Nielsen, who will sing at the local high school auditorium tonight.
Two persons were seriously injured in an accident to a bobsled yesterday evening on Garrison Street, when a load of 11 persons was thrown off violently when the sled struck a rock while attempting to avert a collision with a man on skis, who was coming up the hill.
Meeting of the Sorosis club will be held Tuesday afternoon in Hotel Dalles parlors. President Mrs. Curtis will read interesting letters from China. Mrs. Agnes Riley and Mrs. Eunice Boyle will give musical selections. Response to roll call will be current events.
WASHINGTON—Upholding the constitutionality of the most vital section of the Volstead enforcement law, the supreme court declared that 2.75 percent beer and other near beers cannot be sold under wartime prohibition. An important feature of the decision is that the court upheld the action of congress in declaring intoxicating and preventing the sale of all beverages containing half of one percent or more of alcohol by volume with the exception of homemade cider and wine.
