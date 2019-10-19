20 years ago – 1999
Gary Garvin thinks schools should play a broader role in the community than educating students. That’s why Garvin, a teacher at The Dalles Seventh-Day Adventist School, brings his students to Taylor Lake. The kids help the community by picking up litter and collecting data on the lake’s temperature, turbidity, acidity, oxygen levels, nitrates and phosphates. Someday he hopes the lakes, helped by the efforts of his class, will have benches, a dumpster and signs identifying all kinds of wildlife in the area.
The Mid-Columbia fire & Rescue District board will still collect the cost of fire suppression from some property owners, but has changed how it will collect those costs. The district has the power under state law to collect fire suppression costs from property owners who cause fires as the result of a violation of burning regulations or the guidelines of their burning permits. Previously, Chief Joe Richardson has brought these violations to the attention of the board and sought permission to pursue recovery of the costs.
Seventh graders at The Dalles Middle School, Jenna Sessions and Sarah Clark, are principals for the day, but they seem more like queens. The girls eat M&Ms and listen to Smashmouth, inviting friends for visits to the principal’s office during classes. With pizza for lunch, they jammed 11 kids into Principal Jerry Christensen’s office.
Ross Cain, Facilities and Maintenance Supervisor for The Dalles School District No. 12, was awarded the District’s “Going the Distance Award.” The “Going the Distance Award” was instituted by The Dalles School district to recognize district staff who give of themselves above and beyond the call of duty in their creativeness, innovativeness, teamwork, caring and support of their fellow staff members and children in the effort to continuously improve the quality of education for the youth of The Dalles. The award was given at Thursday’s meeting of the school board to Ross Cain, who has accomplished Herculean tasks for the district and has provided the kind of leadership that encouraged his entire staff to do likewise.
A state mediator will meet with administration and faculty representatives from Columbia Gorge Community College on Oct. 21 in an effort to reach consensus over a new teaching contract. A three-year collective bargaining agreement between the college and its faculty expired June 30, and both sides requested mediation by the Oregon State Employee Relations Board. Talks over a new contract began last April, and Sept. 20 marked the end of a 150-day negotiating period provided by state law.
The confederated Tribes of Warm Springs have purchased a 30,000-acre ranch near this Wheeler County town and say they will manage it to boost populations of wildlife and threatened steelhead. The $5.6 million Pine Creek Ranch is a rich landscape of grasslands and cliffs and contains one of only four John Day tributaries where threatened wild steelhead still spawn. The tribes say they intend to open the ranch to hunting for both tribal and nontribal members. The ranch is being bought with wildlife mitigation funds from the federal Bonneville Power Administration.
“It’s easier to build than it is to preserve.” That observation by an ancient Roman could be a rallying cry for the Dalles Civic Auditorium, which marks its grand opening this coming Saturday after nearly 10 years of restoration. Part of the challenge in restoring “The Civic” has not only been to conduct physical repairs, but also to plan the long-term marketing necessary to ensure financial success for this labor of love.
The new post office is shaping up nicely in the eyes of passersby. The variegated brick outlined by dark mortar provides a nice complement to the sweeping architectural design. And those who are in the know say that it will be as pleasant inside as it is to view from the outside.
40 years ago – 1979
Bids are due Nov. 15 for visitor site area improvements at The Dalles Lock and Dam, the Army Corps of Engineers has announced. At present, visitors to The Dalles Lock and Dam are transported from the parking lot to the powerhouse on a tour train on the Oregon side. The site improvements will include construction of a visitor information building, an access road, a paved parking lot for cars and recreational vehicles, and landscaping, all at the starting point for the tour train. The visitor information building will feature historical, cultural and geological items of interest as well as an overview of the corps; activity in the area restrooms and a waiting area are also included in the building plans.
A structural study on buildings at the Dalles Junior High School was authorized by the District 12 School Board Thursday on recommendation of a preliminary engineering inspection. Classes have been moved from three rooms which show damage. Movement in the ground at the building traditionally has been a cause for cracking floors, walls, and separation of some parts of the structure.
WASHINGTON (UPI)—Former President Gerald R. Ford said today he has not made a “firm” decision not to become an active candidate for the Republican presidential nomination. “I do not plan to participate or to encourage others to participate on my behalf in the delegate selection process,” Ford told a news conference at the Captitol.
SALEM, Ore. (UPI)—In addition to poultry, traces of an industrial chemical called polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) have been found in eggs and milk from widely separated parts of Oregon, state Department of Agriculture officials said today. The levels of PCB are not high enough to require destruction of the eggs and milk, said Joe Gray, administrator of the Food and Dairy Division of the state Department of Agriculture.
PORTLAND, Ore. (UPI)—A woman who admitted selling more than 12 tons of salmon and steelhead caught by Indian fishermen during a closed season “because Indians were starving” was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison.
PORTLAND, Ore (UPI)—Thomas South has been ordered to report to the Portland Police station today to fulfill his sentence for swearing at police. He will be led to the washroom in the back of the building, where his mouth will be washed out with soap.
60 years ago – 1959
“It’s a slow track,” but trains started going through at 8 a.m. today in the area of yesterday’s train derailment, it was reported by the Spokane, Portland & Seattle office at Wishram.
Request for railroad spur provisions under the existing Wasco County bridge approach was bounced back to the State Highway Commission for added assurance yesterday. As now phrased, the request petitions the State Highway Commission and the Bureau of Public Roads for construction of an underpass through the present fill on which the bridge approach is constructed.
Trick or Treat for UNICEF again will turn Halloween spirit into aid for children in other lands stricken by illness and hunger.
For his work as general chairman of Dalles Dam dedication activities Oct. 10, Paul Walden was presented with a special award plaque by The Dalles City Council.
DUFUR—During the October business meeting of the American Legion Auxiliary on Oct. 14, it was voted to order poppies for next year and to bring gifts for the Veterans Christmas Gift Shop to the next meeting.
SEATTLE (UPI)—A veteran Boeing test pilot today was credited with saving the lives of four of eight persons aboard a 707-220 which crashed and burned on a river sand bar 40 miles north of here Monday.
SALEM (UPI)—Sen. John Kennedy (D-Mass.) said today in a foreign policy address to a college student body that the struggle between India and China for economic and political leadership of the East was one of crucial importance to all the free world.
80 years ago – 1939
In observance of 19 years since their organization here, members of the Business and Professional Women’s club held a “birthday” party last night at Mack’s cafe. Charter members present were Miss Dora Sexton and Miss Celia Gavin.
The fifth Sunday rally of all young persons from the various churches in the city will be held Sunday, October 22, at 5:30 p.m. at the English Lutheran church, it was announced today.
PORTLAND—The Oregon Liquor control commission today had under advisement a plea by the wine council of Oregon for the restoration of pint containers for the sale of fortified wines.
LONDON, Oct. 2. (UP)—Air-raid alarms sounded time after time over a wide area of eastern and southern Scotland today, including the Edinburg Firth of Forth naval base district. As in previous raids, most people in the raid area, including Edinburgh, instead of taking to shelter, grouped in streets and in the countryside, eager for a sight of German planes or a dog fight.
LONDON, Oct. 20. (UP)—German losses in Poland in men and materials were much greater than German official statements admitted, the British foreign office said in a statement today.
BERLIN, Oct. 20.(UPI)—Adolf Hitler was reported today to have called the Nazi ambassadors to Italy, Turkey and soviet Russia to Berlin for conferences on Germany’s next maneuver in the light of Turkey’s “unneutral” action in signing a mutual aid pact with the allied powers.
100 years ago – 1919
“Sixty cents a barrel rise in flour which is effective today has been brought about by the millers themselves in order to boost the price of the commodity.” This startling declaration was made by one of the largest buyers of wheat in the Northwest, who requested that his name be withheld from publication.
More than $500 worth of army surplus foodstuffs has been received at the local post office and will be distributed as soon as possible. The goods were purchased through the local post office by persons residing in this county and were sent here from Portland supply depot. Bacon can be purchased for 20 cents a pound or in 102 pound tins at $16.50.
The Older Boys convention officially ended last night after one of the most encouraging meetings ever held in this state. The conference was held under the auspices of the Y. M. C. A. with Paul N. Newmyer as conference director.
Night school in this city opens tonight when some 50 pupils will gather for instruction at the local high school building. Training in the rudiments of education will be given those who through one circumstance or another have not been able to complete their education before entering the field of business.
WASHINGTON, Oct. 20.—The supreme court held in effect that the states can seize and sell food held in cold storage longer than is provided by law. The decision settles the constitutionality of the Smith cold storage act of Ohio which limits storage to six months.
