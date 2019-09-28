20 years ago – 1999
The Dalles’ new city police officer is no stranger to the law enforcement world. Shawna Lovewell joined The Dalles Police Department earlier this month. She’s the first woman on the force in a number of years and she also happens to be the foster daughter of former Police Chief Darrell Hill, now Wasco County’s sheriff.
Looking at how Columbia Gorge Community College and The Dalles School District work in partnership might reveal a surprisingly large scope, said one board member at a meeting Monday between the two entities, and greater cooperation would only enhance the image of both. But having a high school on the 4½-acre plot of land adjacent to the Columbia Gorge Community College and Sorosis Park is not what the college wants, said Carolyn Wood, a member of the college board.
The Oregon Court of Appeals has yet to decide the outcome of last November’s election for Wasco County Judge.
PORTLAND—With the New Year just 100 days away, NW Natural announced that it does not expect any disruptions to gas service due to Year 2000 date-related failures in its systems.
NEW YORK (AP)—The investigation into a rare strain of encephalitis that has killed four people in New York is growing, with experts testing dead birds along the East Coast to find out whether the virus has spread.
40 years ago – 1979
Leo Hammel Sr. and Leo Hammel Jr., who operate a 3,500-acre ranch above the Deschutes River in eastern Wasco County, have been named as Wasco County Conservation Men of the Year. The Hammels will be honored officially later this year, and are competing with farmers from Lane, Sherman, Gilliam, Morrow, Umatilla and Union counties for state honors.
An anti-nuclear power group on the way to a demonstration in Richland, Wash. protesting the shipment of nuclear wastes stopped in The Dalles Friday afternoon. The Hanford Conservation Project group presented skits depicting the hazards of nuclear spills.
WASHINGTON (UPI)—President Carter will address the nation Monday at 9 p.m. EDT on the tense standoff between the United States and Russia over Soviet combat troops in Cuba, the White House announced Friday.
MERRIMACK, N.H. (UPI)—Former California Gov. Ronald Reagan said Friday he probably will announce Nov. 13 whether he will seek the 1980 presidential nomination. He hinted broadly that the decision will be to run.
Each Sunday morning this fall at 9:45 a.m. Gateway Presbyterian Church offers two adult classes. “Focus on the Family” is a series by Dr. James C. Dodson, dealing with authority in the home, discipline, spiritual training of children, the single parent, divorce, death in the family and related topics. “What the Bible is about” is the other class.
Alan A. Holmes has been appointed as area manager to head the new Mid-Columbia Office of the Department of Veterans’ Affairs, according to Hobe Woody, regional manager in the Farm and Home Loan Division.
SALEM, Ore. (UPI)—Oregon has some particularly unsafe driving areas, and the Oregon Traffic Safety Commission has pinpointed them…Wasco city streets are the predominant scene of casualty accidents. Motorcyclists are disproportionately involved in casualty accidents.
A reunion of the Dan Crowley family was held at the Wasco County Fairgrounds in Tygh Valley.
A burglar took more than $400 worth of narcotic drugs from a drug locker at the Cascade Square Pay Less Drug Store in a theft that was discovered when the store opened Thursday morning.
60 years ago – 1959
Fossil-hunting has paid off in a big way for two The Dalles Junior High School girls. While hunting for remains of ancient life in Company Hollow, an eroded gully with almost perpendicular walls, located about 10 miles east of here, Barbara Hay, 13, and Diana Ott, 14, found the projecting end of what looked like a large bone. It was identified by Sam Sargent, chief of the foundations section at John Day Dam and former instructor in paleontology at University of Oregon, as a tusk from one of the ancient elephant-like animals of another era.
A total of 985 persons have accepted formal invitations to the dedication of The Dalles Dam on Oct. 10, it was announced yesterday by Cal Horn, invitations chairman, at the weekly meeting of The Dalles Chamber of Commerce board of directors.
A representative of the state highway commission came here yesterday with an agreement ready for signatures on the proposed Highway 30 by-pass, but he went back to Salem with it unsigned, and the matter has been referred to Sen. Richard L. Neuberger. Since the plan the bureau approved was not the plan the city had requested, no agreement was signed.
Application of Portland Trust Bank to establish a branch in The Dalles has been approved by J. F. M. Slade, state superintendent of banks.
TOKYO (UPI)—Diplomatic sources said today a bitter behind-the-scenes political clash between the Soviet Union and Communist China was a distinct possibility when Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev arrives in Peiping Wednesday.
80 years ago – 1939
H. R. Fancher, chairman of The Dalles Red Cross chapter, announced today that in conformity with a decision of the central committee, the American National Red Cross, through its 3,715 chapters and 7,133 branches, will receive, but is not soliciting, contributions for relief in connection with the present European conflict, to be expended for needed supplies which will be distributed impartially, in accordance with its usual policies.
Gus Smith of Grass Valley, who owned a slot machine placed at Muller’s store at Tygh Valley, and John Patterson, who said he owned a similar machine at the Olde Cellar, were fined $25 and costs, by Judge Glenn O. Allen in justice court yesterday afternoon when they pleaded guilty to complaints charging them with having slot machines in their possession. The maximum penalty could have been a $250 fine and 30-days in jail, the district attorney said.
OSLO, Norway, Sept. 29. (UP)—A spy scare swept Norway today as three Norwegian steamships, first of the war, were sunk—two by German submarines, the third by a mine.
BERLIN, Sept. 29. (UP)—The march of disarmed Polish troops from shell shattered, surrendered Warsaw began today and will continue for two or three days, the German army high command announced. The command said that German troops probably would occupy Warsaw on October 2.
HOLLYWOOD, Sept. 29. (UP)—Having found it inexpedient to saw movie producer, Walter Wanger, in half, stuff him in a trunk and make him disappear, the magicians of America did the next best thing today by demanding that he be enjoined from showing how they make beautiful ladies vanish. They charged he was ruining their business by revealing secrets of the trade and asked the Hays office to stop him—before it was too late. Wanger retorted that the only tricks he was showing on the screen were explained with diagrams in a 35-cent book by the late Harry Houdini.
100 years ago – 1919
The harvest moon did it. The marriage license record for Wasco county was broken last Saturday afternoon when two couples announced their intention of setting up housekeeping and the previous record of 20 was raised to 22. July of this year formerly held the marriage license record for the county according to information at the county recorder’s office.
In celebration of the opening of the packing season, more than 600 persons gathered in the mammoth packing house of the Dufur Orchard company two miles northwest of Dufur last Saturday evening and enjoyed the hospitality of President Churchill of the company. Dancing was the order of the evening.
U. S. (Uncle Sam) Hampton, farmer humorist and philosopher, the premier farm work organizer of the Northwest, will appear before Wasco county audiences October 3 to 9. This announcement was made today by Paul V. Maris, chief county agent who is visiting County Agent Fluharty.
The Dalles baseball team will end its season Tuesday night with a big ball in Elks’ temple. Richards’ orchestra has been engaged to make the occasion one of the distinct social successes of the year and it seems everyone is going to be present to try out the latest steps. The baseball team ended the playing season with a $100 deficit and in order to meet unpaid bills, the dance Tuesday is given.
