20 years ago – 1999
Sherman County’s justice of the peace was told by the state attorney general’s office to stop participating in what it called an illegal pyramid scheme. She was told to await the attorney general’s next step, which could come within the next month, a state spokeswoman said.
An employee at a local pharmacy reported a prescription had been filled fraudulently there. Police took a report for tampering with drug records. The incident is still under investigation.
The first of a new generation of wine tanks is being built in The Dalles for a major California winery. And with the custom contract, a local machinery manufacture firm is opening the door to an innovative wine-making process that could become a new industry standard.
SALEM (AP)—A key element of Oregon’s vaunted welfare-reform effort is running out of money. The Legislature adjourned last month without continuing funding a $25 million account in the Jobs Plus program that pays businesses to hire Oregonians collecting unemployment benefits.
ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP)—The death toll from Turkey’s earthquake rose to nearly 3,500 today, and almost 17,000 were reported injured as rescuers searched for survivors under the rubble and a huge refinery fire threatened to ignite a fertilizer plant. The fire at the nation’s largest oil refinery, in the city of Izmit, burned out of control for a second day—forcing authorities to evacuate a three-mile area today where an untold number of people remained trapped under collapsed buildings.
40 years ago – 1979
A long odyssey is over for the Ly family, which arrived in The Dalles after escaping Vietnam and a year-long stay in a refuge camp. The family (of six) were “boat people,” people fleeing Vietnam and Cambodia. Thousands of people have fled those countries by boat or land into neighboring countries.
Man on the Street this week found nobody he talked to in favor of renaming I80N to I84 as the government has moved to do. “I think it’s a lot of waste. I can’t see much sense in it,” said Annadale Oaks of The Dalles.
I would like to thank the people who have so tirelessly supported the Dufur Threshing Bee. Dufur is not a large community, and of course not all people are interested in the Bee, so the responsibility falls on a small number of very dedicated individuals. It is to these people we give special thanks. [Letter to the editor from Bill Hulse, president of the Dufur Threshing Bee.]
Calvary Baptist Church has maintained a full Christian education and worship program throughout the summer of 1979. Two worship services on Sunday, a Sunday school, a Vacation Bible School, a family-oriented program on Wednesday evening a youth program, including camping, have rounded out the summer.
Spooky’s, Martin Marietta, Carson and Klickitat were winners Friday in the women’s Mid-Columbia softball tournament.
SALEM, Ore. (UPI)—Members of the legislative Emergency Board refused a request by Oregon State Police Friday to use federal grant money to beef up enforcement of the 55 mph speed limit.
60 years ago – 1959
The Friday night Indian pageant at Wasco County Fair at Tygh Valley Fairgrounds will be free to the public, it was announced today.
Funeral services for Leslie Matthew Zogg, 44, a resident of Tygh Valley for the past three years who was drowned at Rock Creek reservoir Sunday afternoon, will be at Spencer & Libby Memorial Chapel Friday at 2 p.m.
Youngsters from The Dalles took all the championship positions and all but one of the reserve positions in the 4-H Horsemanship competition at the Tygh Valley fairgrounds Sunday.
SANTIAGO, Chile (UPI)—Cuban revolutionary leader Raul Castro was expected here today with evidence to try to prove the Dominican Republic mounted an invasion of Cuba.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (UPI)—Gov. Orval Faubus was under pressure today to use “all of the forces at your command” to oppose a federal court order for desegregation of a school district 42 miles south of Little Rock.
WASHINGTON (UPI)—A change in ship design even more revolutionary than the one that occurred when sail gave way to steam may be taking shape these days on the drawing boards of an aircraft firm on Long Island. Under government subsidy, the Grumman Aircraft Engineering Corp., at Bethpage, N. Y., is designing an 80-ton prototype hydrofoil ship due for launching in 1961.
80 years ago – 1939
Chinook salmon showed an increase Wednesday to 451, while steelhead declined to 451, according to the survey of fish going over the Bonneville dam fishways. Only six blueback came upriver Wednesday.
A shipment of 83 tons of flour went downriver for Kerr-Gifford at Portland this morning aboard the steamer Mohawk which last night brought 15 tons of building material to the Port of The Dalles, it was reported.
The Model Laundry and Stadelman Fuel company were low bidders last night, when members of school district No. 12, opened bids for fuel oil for the high school and Colonel Wright school for the ensuing year. The board voted to divide the contract as nearly as possible between the two bidders for 45,000 gallons of domestic fuel oil to be shipped by rail and delivered to the school tanks, at a cost of $1.75 a barrel.
LONDON, Aug. 18. (UP)—Great Britain’s answer to German assertions that Danzig and the Polish corridor must be surrendered was to begin the final drafting today of a military alliance with Poland, replacing the temporary guarantee given after the dismemberment of Czechoslovakia.
SHANGHAI, Aug. 18. (UP)—A new and more drastic turn in Japan’s anti-British campaign was indicated today by a Japanese Domef news agency dispatch reporting that an “anti-British committee” at Kaifeng had announced a boycott of British goods and said that all British goods not sold before September 30 would be confiscated.
100 years ago – 1919
Beginning next Wednesday, the Webfoot aircraft company, which has been for some weeks operating in the Willamette valley, will begin flights in this city. All citizens who have a desire to fly high and a 10 spot will be accommodated.
“The nerviest man in the world is George Goodrich, who spent six months in the county jail about a year ago,” says G. L. Coleman, county jailer. After leaving here Goodrich worked his way east, leaving a trail of forged checks as he went, but he never failed to write to Colman or Sheriff Levi Chrisman to tell them of his operations. In his last letter, which Coleman received this morning, he boasts that he is making good money at the game and that he will return to Oregon and Washington this fall after the harvest to collect some of the growers’ money.
Crossing the continent to her sweetheart in this city, Miss Mary Fillenberg of New York City arrived here Saturday evening and a few hours later at the United Brethren parsonage was united in marriage to John A. Dillon of this city, soldier of the world war, by Rev. G. K. Hartman. The pretty wedding was the culmination of a war romance which began in New York.
Three weeks from today, the youths of this city again will trudge their way toward that institution so often condemned by the infant mind, and so often extolled by the orator, minister and educator. For three weeks from today, September 8, the schools of The Dalles will open.
