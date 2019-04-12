Looking Back on April 14, 2019

20 years ago – 1999
The Dalles Dam operators began spring-summer spill Tuesday night in the annual effort to divert baby salmon away from hydroelectric turbines. Until April 20, 30 percent of the river’s flow will be directed over the dam spillway on the western end of the dam instead of through the southside powerhouse.
Ground work for Mill Creek Point, a new assisted living apartment complex, is underway on West 10th Street near Cherry Heights Road.
According to the Oregon Credit Union League, they are “extremely well prepared to meet any challenge presented by the so-called Y2K bug.”
Marilyn Lester, longtime administrator at The Dalles Senior Center, is relocating to Salem. She will be missed.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Clinton is expected to call up thousands of military reserves to support a major buildup of NATO air power as strikes against Yugoslavia target more Serb troops hunkered down in Kosovo, U.S. officials say.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Even as he defended his investigation of President Clinton, Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr said today the Watergate-era law that gives him the power to probe actions of executive branch officials is flawed and should be abolished. Before taking sometimes harsh questions from senators on the Governmental Affairs Committee, Starr blamed public outrage over his tactics on the structure of the 1978 law and a “carnival-like atmosphere” in the media.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Shareholders of Kroger Co. and Fred Meyer Inc. have approved the proposed $8 billion merger of the supermarket companies.
40 years ago – 1979
A Corps of Engineers workman from North Central Washington was found shot to death near John Day Dam Friday morning and a homicide investigation began immediately. Sherman County Sheriff Gerald Lohrey Friday night identified the victim as William T. Hendrix, 35, of Keller (near Grand Coulee Dam.) Lohrey said that Hendrix had been shot in the face, twice in the chest and three times in the back, all with a 22 caliber weapon.
“‘Womens Records in Flight’ is the theme for the 1979 Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade entry from The Dalles,” says Randy Wink, this year’s committee chairman. The float is being designed and constructed by Earl Mohr, under the direction of this year’s committee, and features many materials that are native to the Mid-Columbia area, such as wheat, barley, seeds, and leaves.
Mosier has a new postmaster, Mrs. Mamie L. Spratt who formerly was a clerk at Hood River. She has been in the postal service since 1969 and lives in North Bonneville.
The traditional sunrise service at Pulpit Rock will begin Sunday morning at 6:45 a.m.
Students from the Borg School of Dance brought home many awards in the annual Topaz Theatrical Arts Competition held at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
60 years ago – 1959
City engineers were using sharp pencils today to figure possible lower price tags for improvement projects which must be completed before the area proposed for the new 16-classroom grade school east of Dry Hollow Road may be brought into the city. After more than three hours of discussion in the council chambers, a group of city, county and school board representatives arrived at no definite conclusions.
A visiting eight-member Japanese trade delegation toured The Dalles Dam yesterday afternoon after attending a luncheon with a group of Wasco county wheat growers and representatives of the Chamber of Commerce, Port of The Dalles and local industry.
“Snow” fell on Second Street Monday—the result of sandblasting operations on portions of the Pioneer office building, preparatory to the repainting of the exterior of the downtown commercial property owned by Gary Kortge.
VANDENBERG ABF, Calif. (Santa Maria) (UPI)—Scientists working against 900-1 odds hope to recover an instrument package today from the polar-orbiting Discoverer II satellite. Signals from the Air Force satellite, blasted into space Monday as part of a long-range project designed to lead to manned vehicles, were received “loud and clear” at stations in Hawaii, Alaska and here.
GENEVA (UPI)—American willingness to accept a limited atomic test ban appeared today to have got the Geneva nuclear talks off to a fresh start despite a mild Soviet rejection of the plan.
80 years ago – 1939
Directors for The Dalles Marketing association, a Stadelman Fruit company organization for marketing cherries for cash, were announced today by Wilbur Stadelman as being Oliver R. Krier, Roy T. Johnson and Charles Bunn.
Samuel T. Shaw, a fireman on the Union Pacific railroad for a number of years, died suddenly of a heart attack this morning at about 8:30 o’clock as the train on which he was working made a brief stop at Umatilla. Mr. Shaw, 52, resided at 1112 Elm street.
PORTLAND, April 14. (UP)—State police, given orders to shoot to kill, blocked all northern Oregon highways today in search for three heavily-armed young desperadoes and their women companions who escaped in two stolen cars after terrorizing five residents of a Portland suburb.
ROCKLAND, Me., April 14. (UP)—The collegiate pastime of fish-gulping spread into the domain of pure sport today. Game Warden William Davis accosted a fisherman who had just caught a five and a half inch trout—a half inch below the limit. The angler confounded the warden and avoided arrest by swallowing the evidence.
LONDON, April 14. (UP)—The possibility of a limited military understanding between Great Britain and soviet Russia was hinted for the first time today after the foreign office sent special but undisclosed instructions to Sir William Seeds, the British ambassador at Moscow.
100 years ago – 1919
Chief Forest Ranger Mr. Cooper has just returned to Hood River from the mountains. He reports the snowfall in the mountains since Christmas has been very heavy and expresses the opinion there will be plenty of moisture to keep the ranges in good grazing condition in all parts of eastern Oregon this summer.
About 75 residents of Sherman county, optimistic over the good roads situation in that county, passed through The Dalles yesterday and today enroute for Portland to meet with the state highway commission tomorrow.
New shipment of ladies’ untrimmed hat shapes at Cobb’s store.
Everyone just now has a version of the winning of the great war. There are as many theories as fleas in the long hair of a dog of the reason for success of the allied arms after the Yanks got into the big mix.
Henry Cue, proprietor of The Optimist, is being congratulated today upon his marriage to Mrs. Grace Stewart of this city.
COPENHAGEN, April 14.—War Minister Neuring of the Saxon government was lynched by wounded soldiers from hospitals in Dresden, who were holding a demonstration against the reduction in pay ordered by Neuring, according to dispatches from that city today.
