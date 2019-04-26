Looking Back on April 28, 2019

20 years ago – 1999
The Kid Kountry Playground at Dufur City Park became reality April 17. “It took a year to put together and all of your help to build, now let’s give it to the kids,” said project coordinator Garry Beachamp.
Joining a growing number of school districts nationwide, Chenowith School District will test athletes for drugs beginning next year. Chenowith School Board unanimously approved the plan at the last school board meeting.
Wasco County celebrates its heritage — and a unique photographic record of that history — this coming Saturday at The Dalles Middle School, as the Wasco County Pioneer Association hosts its annual meeting and recognizes Pioneers of the Year for 1999.
The Theatre Company of The Dalles brings the play “Move Over Mrs. Markham” to The Dalles audiences for the next three weeks. In this British farce, nothing is sacred as one married couple tries to keep their ‘affairs’ in order.
Shop’n’Kart on West 8th in The Dalles will close by May 24, according to manager Jeff Rynearson, with the parent company unable to sell the store. A liquidation sale starts today at the direction of the Fleming Corp. based in Oklahoma City.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A sharply divided panel studying gambling in America today recommended a nationwide moratorium on the spread of casinos, lotteries and slot machines.
40 years ago – 1979
Lynne Brewer, an 18-year-old senior from The Dalles High School, is the 1979 Northwest Cherry Sweetheart. She was selected Friday night at a coronation banquet and succeeds Penni DePriest of Dufur.
The fund drive to get Wahtonka student Steve Garner to the International Special Olympics in Brockport, N.Y. in August Is off and running.
Man on the Street this week found out that Daylight Savings Time is a very popular subject with most people he contacted. They like the extra daylight in the evening, but some don’t like switching clocks back and forth.
An estimated 12,000 people, most of them students, appeared on the capitol steps in Washington Friday and urged a return to prayer in schools and an end to sex and violence on television.
PORTLAND, Ore. (UPI)—Spilling of water over Columbia River dams and barging of fish downstream began this week in the two-pronged effort to help young salmon and steelhead find their way to the sea, the Army Corps of Engineers reported Thursday.
WASHINGTON—“The Deerhunter” and “Coming Home,” two movies about the shattering effect of the Vietnam war on the men who fought it and survived, walked off with most of the Oscars recently at the Academy Awards gala. But for the 3.1 million Vietnam veterans themselves, the painful realities don’t end in the movie theater.
60 years ago – 1959
Paul Walden, director of The Dalles Chamber of Commerce, told the board yesterday noon that plans are taking shape for dedication of The Dalles Dam on Aug. 15. Walden is heading a community committee for the dedication.
Tourist Promotion Committee of The Dalles Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a tourist information school for retail clerks and all employes in service business for Tuesday, May 5.
For the 37th time, members of the Old Wasco County Pioneer Association will gather here Saturday for their annual reunion at Civic Auditorium.
Miss Ruth Allen was pleasantly surprised Monday morning with an overseas telephone call from her fiancé, Airman William L. Otto who is stationed in Guam. The call came by way of radio and was relayed from Spokane. Airman Otto is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Otto of The Dalles.
The spring is always a busy time of year for members of a high school graduating class, but for Johnpeter Bopp, one of this year’s senior class members, the weeks have been particularly full as he winds up the last of the 42 talks he has given since arriving in The Dalles last September. Johnpeter, who came to this country as an American Field Service exchange student from Zogingen, Switzerland, will leave The Dalles June 21.
SALEM (UPI)—No new snow was reported on Oregon’s mountain routes today with rain at Timberline, Government Camp, Santiam pass and Meacham.
80 years ago – 1939
The annual May fete and coronation of the May queen will be held at Amotan field Friday, May 5, at 7:30 p.m. Queen candidates include the Misses Dorothy Lu Simonsen, Janet Harriman, Virginia Lee, Maxine Holcomb, Verla Adkisson, Alice Byers and Jean Porter. The May fete and physical education demonstration this year will be centered around an “Olympic” theme.
James A. Nickelsen, 91, Wasco county pioneer, died yesterday at a local hospital.
Declaring there was “nothing on the national horizon to indicate security or peace,” Major General George A. White of the Oregon National Guard told some 150 members of Company H, the Kiwanis club and other guests last night that this country, if attacked, could not outfit her army to full strength within 300 days. “Perhaps we could find an enemy generous enough to allow us 300 days,” the speaker at the banquet celebrating the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the local national guard unit said, rather skeptically.
MOSCOW, April 28 (UP)—Two Russian fliers streaked over Scandinavia today on a projected non-stop, 4,600-mile flight from Moscow to new York in a two-motored monoplane.
BERLIN, April 28.—Adolf Hitler today scornfully rejected President Roosevelt’s peace message, demanded return of Danzig to the reich, and denounced treaties with Poland and Great Britain. In one of the most eloquent speeches of his career, and possibly in its implications the most portentous, Hitler, addressing the nazi reichstag, swept over the problems of the world and taunted Mr. Roosevelt with sharp-tongued comment on unemployment and America’s role in world affairs.
100 years ago – 1919
Although no local friends could confirm the news today, there is strong evidence that Ernest B. Thompson, the popular proprietor of a local automobile shop, and miss Leland Sebring, book-keeper for French & Company, were married in Portland either Saturday night or yesterday.
Columbia lodge No. 5, I. O. O. F. will this evening celebrate the 100th anniversary of the institution of Odd Fellowship in America.
All rural districts of Wasco county have gone over the top in the Victory loan, but The Dalles is so far short of subscribing its quota that the county still lags behind other Oregon counties, practically all of which have reported to state headquarters that their quotas have been reached.
Battling the Piedmont Maroons to a standstill, the local team of ball tossers won a clean cut 6 to 0 victory yesterday afternoon before a cheering crowd at the old ball park.
While being driven between Lyle and White Salmon Saturday, the Buick Six automobile operated by the Singer sewing machine company of this city caught fire and was totally destroyed.
WASHINGTON, April 28.—Burleson has announced that he has recommended to Wilson that all government controlled cable lines be returned to the owners. He declared that the cable lines should be returned before May 10.
PARIS, April 28.—The world constitution of the league of nations was adopted during the plenary session of the peace conference today. It will be incorporated in the peace treaty and the league becomes a fact as soon as the delegates sign the pact and their parliaments ratify it.
