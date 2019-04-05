20 years ago – 1999
In the topsy turvy saga of creating a regional jail operating budget, the four member counties say they now have numbers they can work with. The regional jail will also strongly pursue a possible deal to rent 50 jail beds to the state.
An International Cat Show, “Paws on the Oregon Trail III,” will be held at The Dalles Middle School on April 24 and 25.
The United States Air Force Band of the Golden West Concert Band, from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., will be performing a free concert in The Dalles on Thursday, Apirl 22, at 7 p.m. in The Dalles High auditorium.
OLYMPIA — Last year’s plunge in world oil prices means fewer of Washington’s methamphetamine labs will be cleaned up, and that’s just one of the impacts, state officials said Tuesday. The cleanups are financed by a sales tax of seven-tenths of one percent on the wholesale value of oil and other hazardous substances.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new $1 billion Federal Aviation Administration computer system is proving to be so slow in tests that it takes at least twice as long as the equipment it is supposed to replace. “In making all these changes there were adverse effects on system performance, in other words the system was slowed,” said FAA spokesman William Shumann.
40 years ago – 1979
Developments in Canada and Washington during March are hastening the building of the Alaska Gas Pipeline, a $28 million segment of which will run through Wasco and Sherman counties, perhaps by 1983.
The signing of the Middle East peace treaty brought President Carter rave notices nationally, but it didn’t seem to impress a majority of people contacted here who were asked whether his image had improved.
A special Polynesian performance obviously pleased a packed house at The Dalles High School Friday night as the Kauai High School band said goodbye in music and dance.
Two students at Lyle High School have recently completed a two-week stint as pages in the Washington State Senate in Olympia.
Sue Scheewe’s back in town. And there are those of us who can say “I knew her when.” Since she left The Dalles 10 or 11 years ago, Sue has become nationally known for her work as an artist. Well known in the area as an expert tole painter when she lived here, she has since written 10 books on tole and decorative painting, and her 11th on the subject of landscape painting has just gone to the printer.
60 years ago – 1959
Rejuvenation of the well beneath city hall as an auxiliary unit capable of supplying 2,000 gallons a minute to the 14th Street reservoir is “feasible on paper” but would cost an estimated 13 or 14 thousand dollars, City Manager Robert Laursen told Dalles City Council last night.
Four Wy’east High School girls and a Dalles High School boy will enter the state speech tournament at Corvallis April 17 and 18 as the result of victories in competition here last night.
Two men died after being struck by a car on the Warm Springs Highway west of Madras late Sunday night. State police said the victims were standing by a car at the time of the accident.
Glenn Cooper, present chairman, is the only candidate for the District 12 school board position on which district residents will vote May 4.
Board of directors of The Dalles Chamber of Commerce at the noon meeting yesterday endorsed the proposal for a one-cent increase in state gasoline taxes.
WASHINGTON (UPI)—The White House asserted today that ailing Secretary of State John Foster Dulles has not submitted any resignation thus far. The statement was prompted by a CBS radio report, based on what it called European sources ‘believed to be reliable,’ that Dulles has decided to give up his role as chief allied negotiator in the cold war.
80 years ago – 1939
The old gray mare “ain’t where she used to be.” And where she is nobody knows. That’s the story told at the sheriff’s office today as Sheriff Harold Sexton seeks to track down the person who made off with a nine-year-old mare from the A. J. Connelly-owned Jones ranch near Maupin. Officers said it appeared to be the first out-and-out horse theft in Wasco county for a number of years.
Maurice Cushing, 34, a laborer working on the high school gymnasium structure now under construction, suffered a laceration of the forehead, an injury to his right thumb and bruised ribs in a 16-foot fall this morning.
Fred R. Johnson, 47-year-old sheep-herder who had been arrested on suspicion of selling liquor to Indians, was being released from city jail this morning when he caused a bit of unexpected and unrehearsed commotion. An attending physician said Johnson, who later was dismissed, had suffered an epileptic fit.
PARIS, April 7. (UP)—Authoritative French quarters received reports tonight of extensive troop movements in various parts of Germany. No details were available regarding the direction of the movements or their purpose.
TIRANA, Albania, April 7. (UP)—Italy invaded Albania today, hurling infantry, tanks and warplanes against the outnumbered but fiercely resisting soldiers of King Zog. Aerial bombardment, shells from fascist warships and machine gun bullets of the crack Bersaglieri grenadiers marked the Italian offensive.
100 years ago – 1919
Six girls were badly shaken up, one of the number sustained a gashed cheek and the car in which they were driving was wrecked when they crashed into a tree at the intersection of Third and Liberty streets yesterday afternoon. The girls were driving in a Dodge car operated by Miss Laverne Martin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. O. D. Martin.
During the present week a record of the personal military service of every Wasco county man in the army and navy will be compiled through the local schools. The questionnaires provide for detailed information regarding the soldier’s or sailor’s personal history, military or naval service, rank, promotions and locations. This report will be preserved as an historical record by the state of Oregon.
Lured here by a love letter from the bride whom he had deserted ere the honeymoon was hardly over, James J. Moore, said by the police to have had a bad criminal record, was arrested yesterday by Sheriff Levi Chrisman as he was attempting for the second time to escape across the Columbia river into Washington. Moore was wanted to face a serious charge involving his relations with two girls of this city, one 15 and the other but 13 years of age.
BERNE, April 7.—Establishment of an Austrian soviet republic by May 15 is forecast in advices received from Vienna today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.