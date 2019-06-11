20 years ago – 1999
The nose of a school bus was wedged against the front of a semi-truck bearing the legend “hazardous materials”; inside the bus, moans and crying of adolescents could be heard. Fortunately, it was only a drill. Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue led a large group of state and regional agencies in a hazardous materials drill Tuesday evening.
All eight of the local governments that got more money because the urban renewal district shrank in size are keeping it, not returning it to taxpayers. That’s no shock to Jerry Wilson, the urban renewal critic who proposed the return-it-to-taxpayers idea during talks last fall that dramatically changed the urban renewal agency.
Local planning for a newly protected fish species will begin at the Wasco County Courthouse Thursday. The region’s summer steelhead were listed as an endangered species in March.
Power was disrupted when a garbage truck from The Dalles Disposal hit a power pole in the 400 block of Union Street at 4:29 on Tuesday afternoon. There were no injuries and no fire. The accident set off fire and burglary alarms at several downtown businesses.
Rides on Charlie, a horse owned by Brook Remington, were a year-end reward Tuesday for Stacey Holeman’s third grade class at Colonel Wright Elementary.
40 years ago – 1979
Some time back when Leon Kinner learned this year’s theme for the Rose Festival Parade float was going to concern “Women’s Records in Flight,” he called to say he had some information somewhat connected with the subject. What Kinner has is a scrapbook concerning the Kinner aircraft and Motor Companies’ operations based in California where his great uncle had what Leon described as sort of a “backyard operation” building airplanes.
While detecting foreign submarines is the main goal of the United States Navy’s P-3 Orion, the plane’s pilots and crews are also involved in other, more peaceful missions. Don Mobley, manager of The Dalles Airport and Cascade Flight Center, told of his experiences as a pilot of the four-engine turboprop plane at a Rotary Club meeting Friday noon.
Gun controls, a subject that often arouses some emotional feelings from both proponents and opponents, got divided opinions from people contacted by the Man on the Street interviewer during the past week.
A total of $2,965 has been collected for The Dalles float in the Portland Rose Festival.
PORTLAND, Ore. (UPI)—Game commissions from three Northwest states are discussing a “bill of rights for fish” which would put fishery interests on a parity with other water uses. The game commissions of Washington, Idaho and Oregon met all day Thursday in Portland and some members of the commissions agreed a federal Northwest energy bill, introduced by Sen. Henry Jackson, D-Wash., should be modified to clearly protect the rights of fish.
60 years ago – 1959
Louis Comini, who had helped construct several of the public buildings in The Dalles, died at 2:50 a.m. today in a local hospital. He was 93 years old. A stonemason by trade, Mr. Comini had a hand in the building of St. Peter’s Catholic church, St. Paul’s Episcopal church, Wasco County courthouse and the city hall.
Today’s 42-page edition is The Daily Chronicle’s salute to the opening of Oregon’s 100th birthday party.
Judging which will lead to the pinning of championship ribbons for beef, swine and sheep was in progress this morning at the Junior Livestock Show.
Steps to put the water well at The Dalles City Hall back in operation went ahead yesterday as 50 feet of column pipe were added to the present pumping system.
Members of the District 12 school board tentatively approved a one-level building plan for the new grade school on E. 19th Street after reviewing preliminary architectural plans last night.
PORTLAND (UPI)—The first general increase in the price of milk since February of 1957 will go into effect Monday at several Oregon points. The increase, one cent a quart, was announced by the Dairy Cooperative Association, Oregon’s largest milk marketing group.
GENEVA (UPI)—The western Big Three handed Russia’s Foreign Minister Andrei Gromyko an ultimatum today that unless he stops stalling on Berlin the present Big Four talks will be broken off without any hope of a summit conference.
80 years ago – 1939
Queen Janet, accompanied by Princess Betty Mae and Princess Mary Re, left last night for Portland to take part in the Rose festival events. The Booster Girls left this morning by bus to participate in the floral parade as an official guard of honor for The Dalles royalty and to participate in other events.
Entrance of two more candidates for director of school district No. 12 was announced today, bringing the number of candidates for the two places that are open to four, with deadline for filing petitions tomorrow.
WASHINGTON, June 9. (UPI)—King George VI and Queen Elizabeth shook hands today with members of congress under the dome of the capitol building, half of which British redcoats destroyed 125 years ago.
HAMBURG, Germany, June 9. (UPI)—A Hamburg-America line spokesman said today that negotiations were proceeding with the San Domingo government in an effort to obtain a haven for the 907 Jewish refugees returning to Germany in the steamship St. Louis after having been refused entrance to Cuba.
MOSCOW, June 9. (UPI)—Mrs. Ruth Marie Rubens, American involved with her husband in a sensational passport fraud and espionage case, pleaded guilty in municipal court today to entering soviet Russia on a false passport and was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment. Because of the time she has spent in custody since her arrest, the sentence was considered served and she will be freed tomorrow.
100 years ago – 1919
Playing the fastest baseball they have exhibited this season, The Dalles team trounced the Hood River players yesterday afternoon at Hood River by a score of 4 to 2.
Mrs. A. F. Henderman who has been a resident of The Dalles for more than two years expects to return shortly to her home in Camas, Wash. She came to this city in the hope that her son Bertrand’s health would be benefited.
RUBBER STAMPS—Hand stamps made to order in The Dalles. Keep your money at home.
Growers report that it is almost impossible to get labor in face of the oncoming cherry crop. There is one thing that is always to be had though—and that is the 5 percent discount at Donnell’s Drug Store.
WASHINGTON, June 9.—Settlement of the threatened nation-wide strike of telephone and telegraph workers rests at present with the postmaster general and labor department, it was stated authoritatively here today.
OKANOGAN, Wash., June 9—Dudley M. Storrs, convicted of seduction of Ruth Garrison, 18 year old slayer of his wife, today prepared through his attorneys to fight for a new trial, following the jury’s verdict of guilty returned Sunday.
