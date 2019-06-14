20 years ago – 1999
On Saturday, June 19, The Dalles will host a bevy of pro skateboarders as part of the grand opening of the Benjamin Rockwell Memorial Skatepark. A highlight will be the 2 p.m. open competition for local skaters.
The story of Maryhill is a fairy tale still being written, said Josie De Falla, Maryhill Museum’s director. “Intensely American movements are embodied in this site,” De Falla said. “There are always new parts of history to unfold.”
The Port of The Dalles will bid farewell to two veteran commissioners at the end of June, with retirement of board president John Geiger and vice president Myron Egbert.
The Granada Theatre announces the feature presentation for the month of June — Yesterday, A Tribute to the Beatles. Formed in 1986, Yesterday has been touring the world and playing to sell-out crowds consistently.
The engines are up and running at its new power plant, so Klickitat PUD says it’s time to celebrate! The PUD invites everyone to an open house at the methane-fueled power plant at the Roosevelt Regional Landfill on Saturday, June 26 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
SALEM (AP) — A woman with seven drunken driving convictions looked a little wobbly when she appeared in court to answer the latest charge, so a judge ordered her to jail for a blood test. She registered a blood alcohol content of 0.31 percent — nearly four times the 0.08 percent legal limit for intoxication in Oregon, according to court records.
40 years ago – 1979
A grasshopper infestation that may involve as many as 90,000 acres in southern Wasco County will have to be combatted by pesticides within the next two weeks and the program may cost as much as $100,000 here.
Laws that make it illegal to keep wild animals as pets, except with special permits, were supported by the majority of the people contacted in a Man on the Street interview this week.
The entire state will be officially placed in forest fire season beginning Monday, the state forester’s office in Salem said Friday.
Backyard mechanics and do-it-yourselfers may be wasting or throwing away a valuable non-renewable natural resource—oil. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) says almost five million gallons of used motor oil is dumped in vacant lots, sewer systems and landfills each year in Oregon.
MILWAUKEE (UPI)—U.S. District Judge Robert Warren Friday denied a motion by The Progressive magazine that he lift his ban against its publishing a hydrogen bomb story the government says could speed the spread of thermonuclear weapons. The reasons for the decisions were secret, sent in sealed envelopes to the attorneys for the government and the magazine.
60 years ago – 1959
A taxable value of $3,950,905 for Harvey Aluminum’s plant is being entered in the books of the Wasco county assessor as the result of a “pioneering” decision announced Monday by the county equalization board.
Approximately 80 boys including a troop from The Dalles will move into Camp Baldwin in the Mt. Hood National Forest on Sunday to being the summer Scout camping program.
Downtown areas of most cities “sleep beyond the point of no return,” The Dalles Chamber of Commerce members’ forum was told by Richard Horn, project manager of the new Lloyd Center in Portland, yesterday.
In two cases of requests submitted, the City Council last night guided decisions by prior policy and a regard for future interpretation. The first request was submitted by Marvin F. Ruby of Ruby and Hamilton and asked for rebate on an auctioneering license. In the second case, the council, by a 3-2 vote, decided it could not this year grant Sunset Motor’s request to close Jefferson street from Second to Third, Friday and Saturday.
CHICAGO (UPI)—A milk truck drivers union threatened today to join a walkout by milk processors which ahs practically exhausted milk supplies in the Chicago metropolitan areas. Supplies at many stores were depleted. In others they were rapidly dwindling as housewives began a run on milk.
GENEVA (UPI)—The Western powers today began writing the obituary notice for the Big Four conference on Berlin.
80 years ago – 1939
Lynn B. Mulkins, about 30, The Dalles, was in critical condition at Salem General hospital today following a truck accident late last night which scattered 13,300 pounds of choice Dalles cherries over a Salem street, according to United Press dispatch from Salem. Mrs. Roy Hattenhauer, sister of Mulkins, left for her brother's bedside early this morning, following receipt of word from Salem.
Jess Radford, Hood River, narrowly averted injury yesterday afternoon when he leaped from his truck, carrying logs to The Dalles Mill Lumber company, shortly before it plunged over a 50-foot embankment about 10 miles west of The Dalles on the Chenowith road. The vehicle burst into flames.
Using the regular Chenowith grange meeting as its sounding baord, teh public power coalition in Wasco county revealed last night that it would request the state hydro-electric commission to set August 15 as the date for a special election on the question of establishing apublic utilities district in a large area of northern Wasco county.
ROWENA, June 14.—The 4-H Garden club held a meeting Monday at the John martin home. Herbert Tindall, president, conducted the business meeting. Garden problems were discussed and the gardens of Betty and Helen Martin were inspected. Later the group, with their leader, Mrs. Betty Mitchel, played baseball.
PARIS, June 16. (UP)—The French submarine Phenix, with 60 or more men aboard, has gone down off Saigon, French-Indo China, the ministry of marine announced tonight. Authorities abandoned all hope of saving any of the crew, normally 67,the submarine having been under water for more than 30 hours.
100 years ago – 1919
When the water in the down-town mains was shut off without warning Saturday afternoon, the ice-making machinery in the Stadelman Ice plant of this city was put out of commission. The twenty miles of pipe in the great plant heated and twisted and bent. Had the water been shut off five minutes longer, a terrific explosion would have shaken the entire down town section of the city and the Stadelman Ice plant and refrigerator would have been blown off the map.
Before a mere handful of baseball fans, the local ball team trounces the visiting team of the Firemen's Union of Portland Sunday afternoon at the old ball grounds, 5 to 2.
Every man, woman and child in The Dalles is hereby appointed a separate committee of one to assist in entertaining the members of the G. A. R., the Women's Relief Corps and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
William H. Moody, formerly a resident of this city, died at his home in Shaniko Saturday evening, death coming after long illness.
The Elk's paid their respects to the American flag Saturday night, with a very impressive program.
GALWAY, Ireland, June 16.—The men who battling fog and sleet, made the first direct flight across the Atlantic ocean from New Foundland to Ireland, start for London today where they will be received as heroes. Captain John Alcock and Lieutenant A. W. Brown, declare they felt much refreshed after a night's rest here. The Vickers biplane, in which they flew the 1,930 miles over a stormy sea in 16 hours, 12 minutes, lay in a bog near here, where Alcock came down under the impression that he was landing in a beautiful meadow.
