20 years ago – 1999
The city denied a request to return to taxpayers half the $33,536 the city got when the urban renewal district shrank.
Klickitat County lost power Tuesday afternoon due to a brush fire off Dalles Mountain Road near Dallesport.
A deeper Columbia River channel to Portland will benefit wheat producers in the Columbia Basin, according to the Port of Portland. The U.S. Senate last week approved $892,000 preconstruction engineering and design funds to deepen the channel to Portland from 40 feet to 43 feet.
OLYMPIA (AP) — Backers of an initiative to roll back the car-tab tax planned to submit more than 180,000 signatures today, but they’re still 45,000 shy of being assured a place on the November ballot.
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Using the same techniques he used to locate the Titanic, explorer Bob Ballard said today he has found the oldest known deepwater shipwrecks: a pair of wine-laden ships dragged to the depths of the Mediterranean during a fierce storm more than 2,500 years ago.
40 years ago – 1979
Congress may have read the public pulse correctly last week when it defeated an appropriations bill that would have made pay raises for themselves possible. The Man on the Street question this week was: “Do you think Congress should vote themselves a pay raise?” The responses were unanimously against any pay raise for Congress.
Ernest J. Pishion was awarded the highest degree of the Loyal order of Moose in a ceremony at Moos Child City.
Lines of angry motorists, facing the first summer weekend with not enough gas to get away, backed up for blocks Friday at eastern metropolitan service stations. “What do they want me to do—stick my head in somebody’s car and get it knocked off?” said station operator John Wesson in Cambridge, Mass., as he tried to service a long line of grimfaced motorists Friday morning on the first day of the state’s half-full-or-less rationing scheme.
Most of us grew up taking grasshoppers for granted. County Agent Tom Zinn and his office have been busy the past few days working with a program to get rid of grasshoppers which have been moving into this area in umbers sufficient to threaten crops. Friday the extension office mailed out a flyer with all the information you’d ever need to know about grasshoppers.
60 years ago – 1959
Water was again flowing form the well located beneath city hall yesterday as the renovated pumping system went into operation for the first time. As water was pumped up the length of the pipe and was delivered to the 14th Street reservoir, it was the first time since last August the well has been in production.
The Dalles Women’s Club today opened a campaign for materials and money for the improvement of Sorosis Park.
Additional material for finishing work is needed for the new tourist information booth, it was reported by Ted Daniels, chairman of the Tourist Information Committee, to members of The Dalles Chamber of Commerce board of directors yesterday.
The scheduled meeting of the local kennel club has been cancelled and there will be no further meetings of the club until September, it was announced today.
MT. SHASTA, Calif. (UPI)—Mrs. Alice Louise Ketcham, model for the mother “Alice” in the cartoon feature “Dennis the Menace,” died Monday night of a brain hemorrhage while motoring through northern Canada.
WASHINGTON (UPI)—Secretary of State Christian A. Herter will tell the American public tonight that the West still is willing to negotiate with Russia on the German question, but won’t be blackmailed into giving up its right to remain in West Berlin.
80 years ago – 1939
Paying final tribute to State Policeman Willard A. Tubbs, who was slain near Arlington Wednesday afternoon, many officers from this county attended final rites at Arlington this afternoon.
An outline of the most complete and entertaining Fourth of July celebration in the history of The Dalles emerged today as members of the Breakfast club, for the seventh consecutive year, pounded away at the numerous intricate details of the final week before the big event.
Approximately 1,000 acres of pasture land, between Dinty's service station and Rufus, were burned in a grass fire which started near the highway at 3 p.m. yesterday, it was reported today from the office of the Sherman county sheriff.
Carrying 15 tons of cement for this port, the steamer Mohawk arrived yesterday for a stay until Sunday at the Port of The Dalles. During this time, repairs started on the last night will be completed.
PORTLAND, June 23. (UP)—The bitter, many-angled fight between truckers and railroads over northwest petroleum freight rates bogged down today in a mass of statistical data and threatened to extend an interstate commerce commission hearing another full week.
LOS ANGELES, June 23. (UP)—Herman Max Schwinn, whose leadership of the German-American bund on the west coast is comparable with that of Fritz Kuhn in the east, announced today he would appeal the federal court order depriving him of American citizenship. Schwinn admitted the error but said it was only a "technical" mistake.
100 years ago – 1919
Sealed Bids will be received by the Board of Directors of School District No. 12, Wasco County, Oregon, for the erection and completion of a six-room concrete school building, to be erected on the East Hill School site, The Dalles. Sealed bids will also be received for the heating and ventilation of said building. Sealed bids will be received for plumbing and also for lighting of said building.
Threatening the destruction of fences and small buildings, a grass fire on West Ninth street near the bridge assumed dangerous proportions Saturday afternoon. The fire department responded to an alarm and extinguished the blaze.
The first field grown tomatoes grown this year in the state of Oregon were marketed Saturday by Lester McDonald, tenant on the "Chenowith Cove" farm of J. C. Hostetler.
WANTED—Extractor man. Steady work. Model Laundry.
PARIS, June 23.—The German note accepting the treaty, was formally presented to the allies at 5:20 this afternoon, less than two hours before the expiration of the time limit. Colonel Henry, French Liasion officer, received the note from Secretary Von Haniel of the German peace delegation, at Versailles.
BERLIN, June 23.—Internal disturbances are growing. The resignation of independent socialist officials in Brunswick is regarded here as foreshadowing further labor troubles. The railway strike, which has spread to all parts of Germany, is expected to become a general strike.
