20 years ago – 1999
Two investigations into allegations of misconduct by Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Kindler still await final decisions.
Sherman County Commissioner Sharon Rolfe Carlson announced her resignation from the county court Friday. “Due to personal and medical reasons, I have tendered my resignation as Sherman County Commissioner,” she said.
If lobbying were a team sport, Gorge recreational advocates would be in the major leagues. A recreational coalition is speaking up with a unified voice for millions of dollars promised, but not yet delivered, in the 1986 National Scenic Act.
This last year has been one of the roughest since the fall of Communism for Russian entrepreneurs due to their country’s ailing economic system. To help foster growth in Russia’s private sector local businesspeople and The Dalles Rotary are hosting six Russian managers in the transportation, trucking and shipping industry from March 6 to March 13.
YACHATS—The bow section of a burned and broken cargo ship ran aground again today after a storm ripped the oil-laden hulk free from the tug that was towing it out to sea for burial in deep water. “It’s back on the beach,” said Coast Guard Lt. J.G. Mathew Brewer. Bill Milwee, salvage consultant to the ship’s Japanese owners, said $10 million has been spent to date on the operation, with much more to come.
40 years ago – 1979
The Dalles Police Chief Paul Nagy has been elected to the board of directors of the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police.
Man on the Street found this week that retention of Amtrak is favored by an overwhelming majority of the people contacted, whether they use the service or not.
Alfalfa, weeds and the 1979 farm program for wheat growers drew about 250 ranchers and specialists to the convention center at the Portage Inn Wednesday and Thursday for all-day meetings called a “short-course” by Wasco County Agent Tom Zinn.
Once again the state legislature has been asked to consider allowing independent voters to vote in primary elections.
Junior High youth will be in charge of the evening service Sunday at Calvary Baptist Church.
WASHINGTON (UPI) — A National Academy of Sciences committee said Thursday saccharin should not be banned just yet but food safety laws should be relaxed to make disputes over suspected cancer-causing agents easier to decide. “The fact of the matter is that the food supply is in the main palatable and in the main safe,” said Dr. Frederick Robbins, head of the panel. “We’re also not experiencing an epidemic of cancer.” Unless Congress intervenes again, the report said, the Food and Drug Administration will have no choice but to ban saccharin shortly.
60 years ago – 1959
A group of present and past Dalles City officials are named as defendants in a $500,000 damage action growing out of an automobile accident in which a boy was seriously injured here Feb. 27, 1957.
Members of the board of directors of The Dalles Chamber of Commerce toured the new Dalles General Hospital after the board’s luncheon business meeting yesterday.
Welding equipment valued at $250 was stolen from Inland Navigation Co. during the weekend, C. D. Light reported to city police yesterday.
In the third safe burglary this year in Wasco county, a burglar “punched” the safe at McLeod’s Clothing Store in Maupin late Saturday night or early Sunday morning and made off with about $25 in cash. Safes also have been broken into at the general store in Tygh Valley and at the post office in Dufur since the year began.
WASHINGTON (UPI)—America’s first artificial planet soared steadily today toward a brief rendezvous in space with the moon on its way into orbit around the sun. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration said that at 11 a.m. p.s.t. its Pioneer IV had climbed 96,600 miles, far higher than any other U.S. space probe had risen.
LOS ANGELES (UPI)—Superior Judge Roger Alton Pfaff, whose crackdown on traffic offenders won him acclaim from safety, law and judicial groups, today aimed his legal guns at two police officers who pinched His Honor for speeding—among other things.
80 years ago – 1939
Plans for a community effort to obtain additional industries for The Dalles were laid today, following receipt of word that the house of representatives had passed a bill amending the city planning commission law to include provisions for attraction of industries.
Eugene Courtney of The Dalles has accepted appointment to a one-year term on the county fair board, County Judge G. G. Shults announced today.
PORTLAND—The state welfare commission today had under advisement CIO charges that the Western Union company is violating commission rules governing working hours. A hearing yesterday brought testimony that workers would prefer a straight 44 hour week to an indeterminate week with overtime payments.
CLEVELAND, O. (UP)—A strange series of crimes here is attributed to a man known as “the shoe thief.” Seventeen homes have been entered, and in each the burglar has passed up jewelry or money and has taken only shoes.
The role of the United States in today’s struggle between dictatorship and democracy is turning out to be a surprise—especially to the dictators. Officially, the administration is adhering strictly to traditional policy, which means keeping out of other nations’ quarrels. In practice, President Roosevelt has made the attitude of the United States felt more strongly in Europe than at any time since 1918.
100 years ago – 1919
Stepping off the dock at Grand-dalles into the icy waters of the Columbia, George H. L. Sharp, local wool buyer who has just returned from Boston, had a narrow escape from death at midnight last night.
The 69th regiment, coast artillery corps, just back from overseas service, will pass through The Dalles en route to Camp Lewis some time tomorrow afternoon, according to reports received at the local office of the O.-W. R. & N.
Wasco county’s campaign for better roads, under the big state and federal appropriations which have been made, will be launched Friday evening, when R. A. Booth and W. L. Thompson of the state highway commission will be guests of the Wasco County Development League at a banquet to be given at Hotel Dalles.
With several ribs crushed and one leg fractured, William Scott, a 12-year-old lad, is in a serious condition at The Dalles hospital as a result of being struck by an automobile Saturday evening.
WASHINGTON, March 3—Opportunities for workers “to make their lives what they wish them to be,” were urged before a conference of mayors and governors today by Secretary of Labor Wilson. Warning of bolshevist attempts in Seattle and elsewhere to overthrow the existing order of things, the labor secretary declared that no country “owes a man a living,” but that “every country owes him an opportunity to earn a living.”
