Looking Back on March 24, 2019

20 years ago – 1999
The downtown grain elevators have probably earned a reprieve from the wrecking ball, now that litigation is threatened. When The Dalles City Council Monday switched contractors on the demolition job, the losing contractor promised to sue.
In celebrating Women’s History Month, the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Wasco County Historical Museum will feature a presentation and booksigning by Susan Butruille, author of Women’s Voices from the Oregon Trail.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Gordon Smith, showing their bipartisan alliance hasn’t lost steam, unveiled an agenda Tuesday aimed at bringing federal dollars home for transportation, salmon recovery and drug fighting. “I know people find what Sen. Smith and I do to be unusual,” Democrat Wyden said of his partnership with a Republican. “I think what’s unusual is that people think that we’re unusual.”
Plans to upgrade the roller hockey rink at Riverfront Park were approved last Wednesday by the park district, which also initiated steps to acquire the park.
The Dalles has marked more than a century since the first Maier opened a store downtown. But as this century moves toward closure, so too, will Maier and Krier Clothing. Increased competition and a slower economy have forced the closure of the store, built on the principles of “reliability and conservatism.”
40 years ago – 1979
Young children in The Dalles will be in the limelight April 1-7 during special activities in the “Week of the Young Child.” Schools, child care agencies and children’s organizations have lined up activities for the week.
Most people asked about spending American dollars to buy Middle East peace were not much in favor of it this week. It was the same tone Man on the Street found a few weeks ago when the idea of American peace money first surfaced.
David L. Lemon, who was the oldest living resident of Arlington, having lived there for nearly 70 years, died at his home Friday morning at age 87.
A $100 scholarship for high school seniors who plan a trade, technical or vocational career was announced Friday by Gary Kopperud, local clockmaker. Kopperud serves on the Mid-Columbia Trades and Apprenticeship Committee and is on the Oregon State Watchmaker’s Board.
Cox Cablevision in The Dalles announced Friday it would increase its base rate by 25 cents per month beginning April 1.
School elections are coming up April 3.
60 years ago – 1959
A two-car collision at 10th and Union Streets last night resulted in hospitalization of a Dalles man and damaged a Wasco county sheriff’s car and a 1952 model sedan.
H. B. Elder, resident engineer for John Day Dam, told a delegation from The Dalles Chamber of Commerce yesterday that a study is now under way to increase capacity of the hydroelectric project to nearly 3,000,000 kilowatts, making it the largest hydroelectric power-producing plant in the world.
Special awards were presented last night before the audience that viewed the showing in The Dalles High School Auditorium of 350 select color slides from the recent Golden Opportunity Salon.
Fifty years of logging in the town of Klickitat was noted Tuesday, March 17 in a special program held at the Union hall and sponsored by the Klickitat Woman’s Club. Some 250 persons attending the program were shown a history in pictures of Klickitat and the lumber mill in a display assembled by Mrs. G. F. Neils.
PORTLAND (UPI)—A strike was called today which might lead to a shutdown of most construction work in Oregon and southwest Washington. The first picket was reported here on a construction job near the west end of the Ross island bridge.
80 years ago – 1939
A call for skilled machinists and mechanics to register at the local Oregon state employment service office was issued today by Don McBain, manager. McBain explained that, while no jobs were available at the present time, the expanding activity in aviation made likely the hiring of skilled workers in this field in the near future. For this reason the files in The Dalles office, and other branches of the state employment service, are being put in readiness.
Officials of The Dalles Boy Scout district voted to cooperate with the Hood River district in establishing an annual camp at Lost lake during July, it was announced today following a meeting last night.
Lack of sufficient substantial sales from the 1938 maraschino cherry crop today caused announcement by the two local cherry cooperatives that they would temporarily suspend stemming and pitting operations after another week.
PARIS, March 24. (UP)—Foreign Minister Georges Bonnet was understood tonight to have advised the government of failure of the British-sponsored campaign to create a “stop Hitler” bloc in eastern Europe.
POWELL, Wyo., Mar. 24. (UP)—Earl Durand, 26, mad killer of four Wyoming peace officers, was shot to death shortly after noon today in a bold attempt to hold up the First National bank here. Durand made his fantastically bold foray while more than 300 members of a posse were guarding Bear Tooth mountain and Sheriff Frank Blackburn, with a picked group of 13 men, was toiling upward toward timberline where Durand was believed hiding in a crevice between boulders.
100 years ago – 1919
Sergeant E. L. French and Corporal M. Washtoak of the general infantry service, U. S. army, will be in The Dalles this evening and tomorrow morning to accept men for enlistment. Recruiting has been resumed for all branches of the army for men between the ages of 18 and 45 years. Men who have been in the military service during the recent war or prior to the war, and now discharged, can re-enlist for a period of one year.
Seven nurses at The Dalles hospital went to Portland yesterday to take the state board examinations in order to qualify as registered nurses. They were Miss Erma Thompson, Miss Florence Bauer, Miss Lorena Darnielle, Miss Talmage Jones, Miss Agnes Adkisson, Miss Verna Smith and Miss Eugenie School.
Business men are devising plans to make The Dalles the best city in this part of Oregon. While all these things are being considered for the good of The Dalles the question of houses should be borne in mind. There is not an available house in The Dalles at this time.
PARIS, March 24.—The bolsheviki movement, culminating in Hungary setting up a soviet republic and declaring war on the allies, was believed today to have furnished an explanation for Germany’s dilatory and obstructive tactics toward the peace conference.
EL PASO, March 24.—Reported killing of five Mexican cattle rustlers by United States cavalrymen, who chased the bandits miles into Mexico southeast of here, was in line with a new movement today for pacification of the border country. Use of American airplane squadrons to locate the Mexican bandits is the leading feature of a proposed increased border guard.
