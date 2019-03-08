20 years ago – 1999
Unofficial tallies for contested races in Tuesday’s special district election resulted in the defeat of two incumbents.
A company was hired Monday to demolish the downtown grain elevators for $474,800. If they sell, they will be taken apart bolt by bolt, said Dale McCabe, an engineer with the city and project manager for the demolition.
The Dalles High School sophomore Chrissy Ryan, 16, has been chosen for a 10-month Rotary exchange trip to Denmark.
Despite objections from Friends of the Columbia Gorge, the gorge commission Tuesday redrew scenic area boundaries. The commission approved requests from the cities of Cascade Locks and Stevenson to correct mapping errors made when Congress enacted the scenic area legislation in 1986.
SALEM (AP) — Despite warnings that it’s a step toward an Orwellian world of Big Brother, the Oregon House approved a bill allowing cities to use automatic cameras to nail drivers who run red lights.
EUGENE (AP) — Runs of wild coho salmon were the second-lowest on record along the Oregon Coast last year, raising new concerns about the decline of the endangered species.
A Hanford watchdog group contends it would be against the law for the U.S. secretary of energy to decide anytime soon to restart a test reactor at Hanford nuclear reservation.
40 years ago – 1979
Scenes from The Dalles are included in the American Watercolor Society’s exhibit which is being shown throughout the U.S. during 1979.
Sugar may be a worse villain than television advertising, according to Man on the Street this week. He asked whether the television ads for sugared and “junk” foods ought to be restricted if directed at children. He got mixed reactions with some fingers pointing pretty straight at sugar alone.
Jim Hazlett, pastor of Gateway Presbyterian Church, continues his sermon series this Sunday on “Christianity, Cults, and Counterfeits.”
The $300,000 in the projected cash carryover of the Wasco Educational Service District has been accumulating the last several years, but using that amount to reduce the 1979-80 tax levy could cause serious problems in the future, ESD superintendent Fred Krauss said Friday.
SALEM, Ore. (UPI) — Sen. Jack Ripper, D-North Bend, instructed a Ways and Means subcommittee Friday to start putting together the state police budget without any highway funds. Ripper said the action would free some $54 million that the Highway Division could use to fix roads.
PASADENA (UPI) — The crags, craters and ridges of three large moons of Jupiter will be named for people and places of the world’s mythologies. But religious beliefs, national pride and personal ego present some problems. “It’s a subject that arouses intense feelings,” said Hal Masursky of the U.S. Geological Survey, a member of the nomenclature committee.
60 years ago – 1959
We need more “discontented optimists” because “discontent is essential to progress,” Clyde Beard, The Dalles High School principal, told the community “Man of the Year” luncheon yesterday. Beard told his audience he is “fed up with the pessimists” and the tendency to think of advances of this “tremendous age” only in terms of destruction.
Plans for the Flower Show School to be held this spring in The Dalles were discussed last Thursday at the regular meeting of the Maupin Dig ‘N Hoe Garden Club held in the Legion hall.
Numerous color slides were singled out for special honor during the Golden Opportunity salon co-sponsored by The Dalles Camera Club and Oregon Wheat Commission.
Although some parts of Sherman county will be affected, the interruption in power service tomorrow and Thursday at DeMoss substation will not apply to Wasco, Rufus, Grass Valley and Moro, it was pointed out today.
LONG BEACH, Calif. (UPI)—A pilot today flew toward Houston, Tex., on his way to Rome, Italy, 7,100 miles away, in an attempt to set a nonstop record for a single-engine plane.
Cape Canaveral, Fla. (UPI)—The Air Force sent a second-hand Snark missile streaking down the Atlantic tracking range early today and brought it back to the cape intact four hours and 20 minutes later.
80 years ago – 1939
A cast of high school students presented the Gilbert and Sullivan operetta, H. M. S. Pinafore, before a near-capacity audience last night at the school auditorium. The operetta will be repeated tonight.
Charles McMahon, chairman of the finance committee for the Wasco County Recreational association, announced today that prospects were excellent for a successful membership drive which, it is hoped, will net the group $3,600 to aid in financing a WPA project for improvement of the recreational grounds north of the county industrial farm.
SALEM, Ore., March 10. (UP)—The house today refused to recall from committee the civil rights bill which would guarantee equal rights to Negroes in Oregon. The vote was 43 to 16. A new wine bill to forbid the importation of bulk wines was introduced in the house by the committee on alcoholic control.
CLEVELAND, O. (UP)—Although the seventh World’s Poultry congress and exhibition will not open here until summer, one delegate already has started his journey to Cleveland, according to Sidney A. Edwards, managing director of the exposition. The delegate is C. R. Turbet, of the Fiji islands, who is making the trip here by way of London.
MELBOURNE, Australia (UP)—Australian botanists say it with flowers—and how. Dr. J. S. Turner, professor of botany at the University of Melbourne, has perfected a system for canning flowers with which swains can express their tenderest sentiments.
100 years ago – 1919
If Mount Hood were transplanted near Boston, Chicago, or New York, it would be capitalized for more than a hundred million dollars, according to N. G. Hedin, who spoke at the good roads banquet Friday on the subject of the Mount Hood loop road.
Construction of The Dalles-California highway is assured.
PARIS, March 10.—The preliminary peace treaty will, it is learned, probably include a clause requiring Germany to turn over all officials found responsible for war crimes to be tried by an international tribunal.
WASHINGTON, March 10.—Investigation of court martial during the war has been ordered, Judge Advocate General Crowder stated today in a letter to Secretary Baker. The inspector general starts work immediately. Crowder defends the system of court martial, replying to the charges of cruelty which General Ansell recently made.
SEATTLE, March 10.—Thirty thousand shipyard workers in Seattle, together with the metal tradesmen of Tacoma and Aberdeen, will march back to the shipyards at 7:30 o’clock tomorrow morning, and while picking up their tools at the point where they left off January 21, will conclude one of the greatest labor dramas ever witnessed in America.
