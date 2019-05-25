20 years ago – 1999
The path around Pine Hollow Lake must be kept clear, residents learned Saturday.
A traveling exhibit of the Oregon Historical Society opens Thursday at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center in The Dalles.
A replay of last year it’s not, but The Dalles School District will be losing more of its senior personnel this year to attractive retirement packages.
A community focal point in The Dalles welcomes a new director this month, as Wheeler County native Lee Bryant takes the helm at Mid-Columbia Senior Center.
Hood River Valley Sweet Adelines earned third place for overall chorus competition this year at their annual regional competition.
Klickitat County Prosecuting Attorney/Coroner Jim Hagarty has released the identity of the remains found on April 25, in the area of Snowden and Bates Road in White Salmon. According to Hagarty, the Clark County Medical Examiner has identified the remains as those of Joseph Casey, 43, of White Salmon. Casey disappeared approximately two years ago.
STEVENSON — An 1840s encampment, a Hawaiian quilt exhibit and an evening of jazz all adds up to an event to celebrate the fourth anniversary of the Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement agencies are cracking down on companies that claim they can help consumers get new credit histories with fake Social Security numbers.
40 years ago – 1979
A fuel system that allows ordinary internal combustion engines to consume as little as one ninth the gasoline usually burned? Jack Hay, a Columbia District rancher, thinks it is possible, and has put together such a system. “There’s a lot of possibilities with no problems that can’t be overcome,” he said. Jack and Forrest worry that oil and automobile companies may be holding back the manufacture of economical fuel systems.
Man on the Street found people feel strongly that the oil company profits are out of line, that the pricing is being manipulated.
Oregon is on the verge of lowering its drinking age to 18 and requiring those between 18 and 21 to take a course in alcohol, pass a test and buy a license.
WASHINGTON—Women who run their own companies are being given short shrift by the Carter administration on their fight for a fair share of government contracts under the anti-discrimination statutes.
Nostalgia for the passenger train runs deep in America but it is more shadow than substance. In its prime, the passenger train was a choice way to travel. Today, it is one choice among many, and not a popular one at that. Even if Amtrak’s ridership tripled overnight, it would still serve only one intercity traveler in a hundred. (By Brock Adams, U.S. Secretary of Transportation)
60 years ago – 1959
A series of student-acted moot court trials at The Dalles High School, directed by District Attorney Harry Hogan and Assistant District Attorney William Holmes, was so successful last week it may be repeated next year and in following years, according to Glenn Betschart, American Problems teacher at the high school.
Figures projected by the U. S. Corps of Engineers estimate that the population of The Dalles will be increased by 2,225 by 1964, through the influx of workers on John Day Dam project. In that same year, population on the Oregon shore in the vicinity of Rufus and Biggs will increase by 2,214 and on the Washington shore in the vicinity of Goldendale by 2,942.
First two entries in Miss The Dalles pageant, sponsored by The Dalles Junior Chamber of Commerce, were announced today. They are Shara JoAnn Smith, 19, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Russel Smith of 929, Chenowith Road, and Pat Paulos, 18, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Paulos, 901 West 10th.
The merry-go-round broke down Monday. At least the truck carrying the merry-go-round broke down as it turned over on the Moser overpass on the Columbia River Highway at 11:30 a.m. Monday, it was reported by state police.
Paul Walden, chairman for the dedication of The Dalles Dam, told the board of directors of The Dalles Chamber of Commerce yesterday that Corps of Engineers officials have informed him that as many as 50,000 may attend the dedication ceremonies here Aug. 15.
A Dalles group returned form a visit to Morningside Hospital, Portland, impressed by facilities used in caring for the mentally ill.
80 years ago – 1939
Elaborate preparations now are under way for the jubilee celebration of St. Mary’s academy, in observance of 75 years of continuous educational service in The Dalles.
Declaring it “would be a mistake to use Bonneville power to dislocate existing plants,” Governor Charles A. Sprague today told approximately 100 Dalles residents that he hopes a “large portion’ of the power produced from the federal dam will be devoted to industrial uses.
The Wasco county public welfare commission handled 162 general assistance casesduring April, a drop of 51 cases under the total for March, Administrator Carl Sandoz’ monthly report revealed today.
PORTLAND, May 5. (UP)—While favorable humidity readings prevented forest fire outbreaks in western Oregon, the eastern section o the state today suffered form the combined evils of drouth and insect infestation. reports from Sherman county indicated that thousands of Mormon crickets, battled at Warm Springs for nearly two weeks, had begun to pour into the eastern Oregon wheatlands, already damaged by lack of wheatfall.
WARSAW, Poland, May 5. (UP)—Poland today rejected Adolf Hitler’s “one-sided” demands for return of Danzig to the reich and a nazi highway across the Polish corridor, but offered to enter into peaceful negotiations for a solution of their quarrel. Poland, with an estimated million men under arms, believes that no “self-respecting nation” would accept one-sided demands such as Hitler made.
100 years ago – 1919
Machinery of the Victory loan organization in this city will be put into tardy motion tomorrow afternoon, when J. T. Rorick has called a meeting of all committees. Although all rural sections have exceeded their quotas, County Chairman Hostetler said this morning that the county quota is still $100,000 short, due to the delay in the city campaign.
A new and modern vulcanizing plant is at your service. Paul Lemke across from postoffice.
Members of the younger set enjoyed a dance given Saturday evening at Lemke hall.
A special car carrying 27 wounded heroes will be attached to No. 17, which passes through The Dalles, westbound, at 4:05 o’clock this afternoon.
Last evening at the First Methodist Church a packed house greeted Princess Rahme Haider, the noted Syrian lectuer, when she presented her most instructive and unique lecture, “Under Syrian Stars,” telling of the manners, ideal and aspirations of her native home.
GARY, Ind., May 5.—Strong guards were patroling the streets here today to guard against a revival of Sunday’s radical riots. Sixteen battered radicals were in jail awaiting action by municipal and federal authorities.
