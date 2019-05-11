20 years ago – 1999
The city council is going to review, from stem to stern, the city’s process for hiring a contractor to raze the downtown grain elevators, which ended in a legal mess. At Monday’s council meeting, The Dalles Mayor Robb Van Cleave asked for a raft of documents relating to the process, saying he didn’t want to place blame, he just wanted to learn how the process worked.
Dozens of volunteers are needed to help build the Benjamin Rockwell Memorial Skatepark this weekend, May 15 and 16.
“I assure you, drift nets are not there any more,” the federal biologist told a packed Goldendale meeting April 21. Thus the National Marine Fisheries Service dismissed Mid-Columbia residents’ allegations that drawing down the John Day Dam to save salmon would be futile, given the take of foreign fishermen using miles-long drift nets on the high seas. Despite NMFS biologist Eric Ostrovsky’s claim, events — which happened around the time of the Goldendale meeting — prove high seas drift nets are still strewn across the North Pacific.
It’s happened with little fanfare these past few years, but a focal point of history and culture in downtown The Dalles has undergone a quiet renaissance, and the results are magnificent. An increasing number of people are now rediscovering the Granada Theatre, where general manager Tina Lee Cady is combining top-name entertainment with an emphasis on family attractions in a unique historical setting.
40 years ago – 1979
Spring chinook fishing was improving Friday at Sherar’s Bridge on the Deschutes River.
Elementary students from Wamic and Tygh Valley participated in a 10-mile bike-a-thon for Cerebral Palsy Friday afternoon. The bikers were taken to Rock Creek, then rode from there to Pine Hollow Reservoir via the community of Wamic.
Special honors will go to great-grandmothers and great-great-grandmothers at the Calvary Baptist Church 11 a.m. worship Sunday as the congregation and pastors observe Mother’s Day.
Wayne Steinert, minister at Mosier Christian Church, will show slides of his trip to India and Nepal and the trek he took to the Annapurna base camp at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the church.
This week, Florida voters barely missed passing a law which would have banned smoking in public and some private buildings. The vote was razor thin, 96,512 against and 95,692 for. Two weeks ago the Oregon legislature voted down a bill which would have required special accommodations for smokers and non-smokers. Most people Man on the Street contacted this week favored segregated facilities for smokers.
SALEM, Ore. (UPI)—Several employees at the Trojan nuclear plant are questioning the validity of a memo written by a co-worker to his superiors charging that workers sometimes sleep, play games, tie flies and do other non-work activities while on duty, a Salem newspaper reported Friday.
60 years ago – 1959
Two brothers who hadn’t seen each other for 40 years have been busy visiting in The Dalles and “comparing notes” on life in North Wales and Oregon. Thomas Hughes of Rhostryfan, North Wales, plans to leave tomorrow by plane from Portland to return to his native land after a busy schedule of tours and visits throughout the Northwest since April 25.
Elmer Lierman, chairman of The Dalles Chamber of Commerce agriculture committee, told members of the Chamber board of directors at the luncheon meeting yesterday that ground had been broken for the construction of the new livestock auction yards to serve the area.
The basic concept of Oregon’s new Juvenile Code, to become law this August, is that juvenile offenders should be tried under civil rather than criminal procedures, Multnomah County Circuit Judge Virgil Langtry told delegates to the annual convention of the Oregon Association of City Police Officers today.
Stuart G. Mead, 50, a resident of Dufur for the past 42 years, died suddenly of a heart attack Monday in The Dalles.
Mrs. Mildred S. Parduhn, 41, died Sunday at a Portland hospital following a long illness. She had been a resident of The Dalles since 1955.
80 years ago – 1939
Wasco county stockmen, especially sheep owners, today faced a “critical situation” because of absence of watering places and lack of suitable pasture land for their herds, following an almost complete lack of rain for the last two months. Wheat ranchers and fruit growers also were presented with a picture which might reach serious proportions unless rain comes soon, County Agent W. Wray Lawrence said.
The largest crowd ever to attend a similar event at the Dalles high school last night filled the exhibit rooms and assembly hall for the annual spring open house and display of the school year’s work by various classes.
A post-graduate lecture course for physicians, in obstetrics and pediatrics, sponsored by the Oregon State medical society and Oregon board of health, opened here at 3 p.m. today at Hotel Dalles, under the auspices of the Mid-Columbia Medical society.
The Girls’ league of The Dalles high school observed the occasion of Mother’s Day with a series of teas for their mothers this week.
PORTLAND, May 12. (UP)—A decision on the constitutionality of Oregon’s disputed anti-picketing law neared today with announcement that trial of labor’s suit against the act will open in circuit court Monday.
BOSTON, May 12. (UP)—Domestic wools continued in fairly active demand in Boston, according to the U. S. agriculture department. Most of the business, however, was on wools that had not as yet arrived in Boston.
100 years ago – 1919
As a result of a burst of speed on the home stretch, Wasco county was able to report to state headquarters Saturday that the Liberty loan quota of $417,000 had been fully raised. Last-minute subscriptions, many of them in large amounts, did much to eliminate the deficit which hung over the county until the last day of the drive.
“When school sessions begin in this city next fall, at least half of the instructors will be new ones,” declared Superintendent of City Schools R. L. Kirk today.
A shoe box containing four newly-born coyote pups was left at the sheriff’s office this morning. They were found on the ranch of Commissioner F. C. Clausen, who didn’t have the heart to execute the youngsters and claim the bounty. A courthouse employee was prevailed upon to dispatch the creatures.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 10.— One thousand billion of ‘em will be here in a couple of weeks. Great swarms of 17-year locusts, released from nearly two decades of sound slumber, will swoop through the air for a month or so, infesting field, orchard and forest, and then will die. The chief injury the insect is capable of is killing young fruit trees.
WASHINGTON, May 12.—After a series of closed conferences, the big packers have succeeded in holding off the market 264 million pounds of army meat which the war department bought and no longer needed, it is learned today. The war department summoned Representatives Wilson, Morris, Armour, Cudahy, McNeill and Libby for advice as to the disposition of this huge surplus without affecting meat prices in the country.
