Looking Back on May 19, 2019

20 years ago – 1999
A malfunctioning piece of laboratory equipment started a fire that resulted in water damage to at least three floors of Columbia Gorge Commmunity College yesterday afternoon, prompting officials there to cancel classes this morning pending a detailed assessment.
The Dalles School District is considering a hike in high school graduation requirements to keep students in school and prepare for new state requirements. The Dalles High School currently requires 23 credits to graduate, just one over the minimum required by the state.
Singer BJ Thomas, of “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” fame, will perform two shows Friday, May 21, at the Granada Theatre in The Dalles.
As if saving the biggest punch for last, the final two pages of The Dalles’ 143-page budget document generated spirited talk by the budget committee last week. Those pages list the annual salaries of city employees. It made a few budget committee members grind their teeth. Budget committee member Ken Farner said, “I’ve felt personnel costs in the general fund are excessive. City hall hasn’t downsized even though the services it supports have.”
BELGRADE, Yugoslavia (AP) — NATO missiles caused “great” damage and the deaths of four people in Serbia today, state media reported.
40 years ago – 1979
Students of the Borg School of Dance came home to The Dalles area from the Annual Tap Specialty Competition at the Portland Memorial Coliseum with five high point trophies.
The Columbia Park Hospital grounds have been nearly still for several months, but until mid-June, at least, the grounds will be bustling with activity. Since Tuesday, the Roving Volunteers in Christ’s Service (RVICS) have had their motor homes, trailers and campers parked on the soon-to-be (in the fall of 1980) Judson Baptist College campus.
Kathryn Rozendal, who has a 4.0 grade average, will be valedictorian when The Dalles High School seniors graduate May 31.
Pricing wheat in line with foreign oil costs is a popular idea here according to Man on the Street who took comment on the idea this week. He reported some bumper stickers which said: “A bushel of wheat for a barrel of oil.”
WASHINGTON (UPI)—More than a third of the 100 U.S. senators are apparently millionaires, with the richest being liberal Republicans with family food fortunes, financial disclosure forms showed Friday. Last year there were an estimated two dozen Senate millionaires. Despite a poor year for the Ralston-Purina stock providing Sen. John Danforth, R-Mo., with his millions, he and Sen. H.J. Heinz III, R-Pa., of the pickle and ketchup family, were apparently the richest senators.
60 years ago – 1959
One person was injured in a traffic accident involving four cars Monday afternoon about two miles east of The Dalles on the Oregon Trail Highway.
A cake auction sale will be the major means of financing construction of a Dalles float for the Portland Rose Festival Parade, it was decided last night.
Northern Utility Co. withdrew as an applicant for the right to serve The Dalles with natural gas today and confined its request to the Chenowith service area.
Local high school music groups with outstanding records for achievement will perform tonight at the school auditorium, making their final public appearance of the season. The Spring Music Festival, presenting instrumental and vocal groups, will start at 8 p.m.
Dalles City will appeal to Sen. Richard L. Neuberger (D-Ore.) for aid in getting assignment of federal interstate funds to provide for a connection between the Brewery Grade interchange, a part of the by-pass project, and the downtown area.
The nine wagons, two buggies and one nine-seated hack that appeared in Saturday’s Scout Parade are the product of generosity and hard work by a number of Wasco and Sherman county residents.
GENEVA (UPI)—The United States has told the Russians flatly that President Eisenhower could not attend any summit conference under the threat of a new Soviet ultimatum on Berlin, it was disclosed today.
80 years ago – 1939
Bob Will, senior student at The Dalles high school, received double honors today, when he was named the “best all-around boy” in the senior class and also was presented with the scholarship plaque for the highest scholastic standing in the class, at the annual senior class day exercises held at 1 p.m. at the high school auditorium.
A proposal for direct broadcast from The Dalles of a half hour’s radio program on the Rose Festival hour May 29, was being considered today by the general committee in charge of this city’s participation in the Rose Festival, and the “cherry queen” contest now getting under way.
Nine Wasco county farmers have been notified by H. R. Robinson, county weed inspector, to destroy by cutting and burning all white top weeds on their farms by tomorrow, it was learned today.
WASHINGTON, May 19. (UP)—The house committee investigating un-American activities decided today to subpoena Chairman John D. M. Hamilton of the Republican national committee and Major-General George Van Horn Moseley, retired, in its inquiry into an asserted anti-Semitic campaign.
OTTAWA, May 19. (UP)—With a slight nod of his head, King George VI today gave royal assent to a treaty with the United States–first time a British sovereign ever personally has approved a bill passed by the Canadian government.
100 years ago – 1919
Postage stamps which, it is believed, Edwin Primrose secured from postoffices which have been robbed during the last few months and which he distributed among his friends and confederates may serve as evidence showing his complicity in the postoffice robberies which have heretofore baffled the police. It has developed that Primrose, in his visits to The Dalles previous to the murder of Chief of Police Gibons, frequently made gifts of large sheets of stamps to his friends, and especially to those who were assisting to keep his movements under cover.
Practically every section of the state will be represented at the meeting of commercial club secretaries to be held in The Dalles Thursday and Friday this week, when it is planned to form a state association of secretaries.
Stronger and better than ever the Chatauqua attractions will come to The Dalles July 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11. Six “sure-fire” musical attractions are billed for this city, according to advance announcements of the Ellison-White system.
C. C. Fox of Madras sustained three broken ribs and his brother, George B. Fox of this city, had a miraculous escape yesterday when they lost control of their car on the Mosier hill and turned over several times after running the machine into the bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.