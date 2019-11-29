20 years ago – 1999
When the Wasco County Budget Committee planned this year’s budget, they figured on state funds for felony prisoners lodged in the new regional jail. The funds were significantly less than expected, according to County Clerk Karen LeBreton.
Burgerville and local school children will team up in an effort to raise money for the local United Way campaign. First, Burgerville’s playground equipment (merry-go-round, slide and more, currently kept in front of the building on East Third) will be donated in a silent auction to benefit United Way.
SALEM—Health care activists are up in arms over a plan state lawmakers will consider next week to halt efforts to enroll more children in the Oregon Health Plan.
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP)—Two sites that contained buried radioactive wastes from nuclear fuel tests at Hanford’s 300 Area are being studied as cleanup continues at the former nuclear weapons production site.
WASHINGTON (AP)—With a nod from the Senate’s newest member, George W. Bush on Monday secured endorsements from a majority of the chamber’s Republicans in his bid for the presidency.
40 years ago – 1979
MORO—A Madras rancher and his daughter were found dead in the wreckage of their plane, which crashed on a ridge four miles south of here Wednesday afternoon.
A study of what local school districts want the Wasco Educational Service District to furnish, and what to do about a $271,000 cash reserve, is in the hands of the ESD board members.
More frequent legislative sessions in Oregon would fit the pace of life. Whether the specific suggestion of one-week-a-month which Secretary of State Norma Paulus made is workable requires some thought.
Crystal Wilson and Galen Momb are opening Fort Dalles Photo at 412 ½ Laughlin St., where they will specialize in photo finishing, market films, batteries, accessories and take special orders for new and used equipment. The shop will also handle consignment sales.
HOOD RIVER, Ore. (UPI)—Seventeen persons indicted on charges of alleged possession and sale of various drugs following an investigation made with cooperation of Portland police undercover narcotics agents will enter pleas during December.
WASHINGTON (UPI)—A grim President Carter, the burdens of power written in the lines on his brow, has sent Iran’s Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and unmistakable message: Let my people go—or else. But Carter, who said he spends every waking hour worrying of the American hostages in Iran, stopped short of setting a deadline or revealing his military options.
60 years ago – 1959
Midco Purebred Association Show and Sale opened this morning at the Seufert building with 140 head of cattle on hand, compared with 90 shown last year.
Glenn Howell, administrator of Mid-Columbia Home for the Aged, said today that additional transfers of patients to The Dalles institution during December, will bring the total number of patients to 205.
HOOD RIVER—Some 200 residents of the Hood River area greeted the offer to invest in the space age with surprising interest and a certain measure of confidence last night during a mass meeting at Library Hall. The capacity crowd, which spilled out into adjoining halls, heard plans for a proposed research and testing laboratory, asked questions regarding its location in Hood River, and were then asked to sign prepared forms indicating how much they would invest in the venture.
PORTLAND (UPI)—The battle over the proposed Round Butte Dam on the Deschutes River continued before a Federal Power Commission hearing today.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (UPI)—An Air Force effort to get the first full-color pictures of earth from the edge of space failed today. The Air Force announced almost five hours later that it failed to recover the cone or camera from the Atlantic Ocean 1,700 miles from the launching pad.
WASHINGTON (UPI)—The United States, Russia and 10 other nations today signed an historic treaty to keep the vast frozen Antarctic continent free of military bases and open to peaceful scientific exploration.
80 years ago – 1939
Bruce Thaxton Anderson, 27-year-old prisoner who escaped from the Gilliam county jail Wednesday night, was recaptured yesterday afternoon by Sheriff Frank Bennett. Anderson, still in the company of Sheriff Bennett and a state patrolman located in Gilliam county, paid his respects to state police here this morning at 10 en route to the state penitentiary at Salem.
Advocating national solidarity in the United States, Frank Branch Riley, Oregon’s renowned ambassador-at-large, yesterday afternoon told members of the local Kiwanis club that this country should adopt a hands-off policy to Europe’s present war which is merely a continuation of wars for the last two thousand years.
The Chronicle’s report on number of fish coming upriver past Bonneville dam will be temporarily discontinued because so few fish have been noted in recent weeks. Reports, which were given daily at the request of white and Indian commercial fishermen, will be resumed when fish runs again hit important figures, unless a sufficient request to maintain the present reports is made. Only seven fish were counted in the previous three-day period.
Lloyd Evans of The Dalles has been named chairman of the camping and activities committee of the district Boy Scout organization, Robert H. Hayes, deputy regional executive, announced.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Nov. 29.—Mr. and Mrs. Horace Cooke were hosts at their home a grange card party Wednesday evening.
By United Press.—Russia’s invasion of Finland created a furor among warring and peaceful nations alike today, eclipsing for the moment the European war and bringing expressions of sympathy for the Finns even from far-off Japan, which has been waging its own undeclared war on China for three years. The nations worst disturbed were Sweden, Norway and Denmark, who fear Russia’s further penetration into the Baltic will endanger them.
100 years ago – 1919
The Portland Telegram comes to the defense of the State Highway Commission, indicating that it is maligned when it is asserted that it has done little else than run surveys and relocations in Wasco county. The Chronicle in its editorial stated facts that the Portland Telegram may secure if it will take the trouble to investigate. A bond issue of $260,000 voted for good roads in Wasco county has been expended under the direction of the State Highway Commission. We in Wasco county have some remarkable surveys and a number of relocations, but mighty few paved roads.
The smallpox epidemic which has been rampant in the city the past month, is now on the wane, according to a statement made this morning by City Health Officer Dr. Fred Thompson. He says the disease is under perfect control and that unless the unforeseen occurs the public has nothing to fear from the malady. “School children should not be allowed to attend the public schools here if mumps are in the family,” asserted Dr. Thompson.
WASHINGTON, Dec. 1.—Declaring its belief that the charge of perjury against him unfounded, the United States reiterated its demand for Mexico for the immediate release from prison of Wm. O. Jenkins, American consular agent, it was announced today. The reiterated demand was made in the American reply to the Mexican refusal to release Jenkins.
