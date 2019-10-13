Looking Back
20 years ago – 1999
A majority of The Dalles City Council members firmly stated Monday that they would not support annexation of the full Chenowith area. However, planning for three possible annexation options remains a city council goal. Mayor Robb Van Cleave raised the issue at a council goal-setting session Monday night.
PORTLAND (AP)—The Oregon Republican Party wholeheartedly endorsed a ballot initiative against a proposed 5-cent increase in the gas tax, but the party is backing away from taking a major role in the campaign.
Federal dam managers are failing in their efforts to manage river temperature and flow for salmon survival, alleges a national environmental group. American Rivers said mandated salmon recovery goals for water temperature were not met this spring and summer on the Snake and Columbia rivers.
Students and staff are saddened when they see reports of violence in the news, said Zip Krummel, counselor at Chenowith Middle School.
Oregon State Police are requesting the public’s assistance in solving an unusual robbery case that occurred on Oct. 3 east of Mt. Hood. Around 2:30 p.m., a 49-year-old coastal resident was hunting near Wamic when he shot and killed a 3X4 point buck deer. Shortly after, the victim was approached by two armed men. As the victim was held at gunpoint by one of the men, the victim was directed to leave the area. Upon doing so, the men were observed field dressing the deer.
Grand opening of a new assisted living center in The Dalles is scheduled next Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mill Creek Point.
DENVER (AP)—A grainy, jerky piece of videotape culled from a surveillance camera in the Columbine High School cafeteria shows a gunman kneeling in a rifleman’s pose and firing across the scattered tables and chairs. The controversial footage was videotaped off a large projection screen at a training seminar for law enforcement and emergency works by KRQE-TV. No bodies are seen in the tape.
40 years ago – 1979
An energy audit will be made of Chenowith Primary School to see what can be done to combat rising energy costs, the District 9 School Board decided at its October meeting Thursday night. The cost of engineering services for the audit plus conversion of the present heating plant will run between $4,000 and $6,000 for the district, Supt. John Meredith said.
Final arguments were scheduled this morning and the jury was to start deliberations in the second trial of a 25-year-old man accused of being the driver of a car involved in a fatal accident in The Dalles in July. The first trial in September ended in a hung jury.
With the increased popularity of wood heating stoves and fireplaces in The Dalles, city officials have compiled a list of precautions to help make sure the wood in the stove is the only thing that burns. The first safety step is the necessity of obtaining a mechanical permit from the city building inspector before installing a wood-burning appliance or constructing a fireplace or chimney, city engineer Vern Tenneson said.
SAN DIEGO (UPI)—President Carter criticized network television commentators for some of their remarks during the coverage of Pope John Paul II’s visit to the United States.
WASHINGTON (UPI)—An unprecedented proposal by Sen. Mike Gravel, D-Alaska, to spend far more money on remote Alaskan national parks than on highly popular parks such as the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and Yosemite was laughed out of a Senate committee Friday.
WASHINGTON (UPI)—Babcock & Wilcox, the firm that made the stricken Three Mile Island nuclear power reactor, may yet endear itself to environmentalists for coal combustion technology that eliminates the notorious “acid rain” phenomenon.
WASHINGTON (UPI)—There is no evidence that Bufferin is a faster or better pain reliever than aspirin, and the manufacturer should renounce such advertising claims, a Federal Trade Commission judge ruled Friday.
WASHINGTON—”...Historians of the future will be hard pressed to explain how it was that the United States in the 1970s permitted a tiny hostile nation 90 miles from its own shores to assume the role of a superpower, at least in terms of its influence on military events in the non-industrial world.” That lament by Sen. Sam Nunn (D-Ga.) came the day after his fellow Georgian, President Carter, went before the nation on television to outline his response—or lack thereof—to the soviet combat troops in Cuba.
60 years ago – 1959
More than a thousand head of livestock are expected at a feeder sale to be held at the new Dalles Auction Yard Nov. 18, Wasco County Agent John Frizzell said today.
City Police Chief Robert Brower said this morning that city police patrols have received instructions to tag vehicles parked on the wrong side of the street. This move will affect many automobile owners in the residential area who regularly park on the wrong side of the street, Brower said.
Dalles City, the Bureau of Public Roads and the Oregon State Highway Department came one step closer Monday to agreement on the proposed Highway 30 by-pass at The Dalles.
M. M. Donnell, director of The Dalles Chamber of Commerce since 1932, a former president and treasurer since 1938, yesterday was presented a life membership in the Chamber and named an honorary director.
LONDON (UPI)—Scotland Yard launched its biggest search today for the biggest jewel robbery in its history—the chain reaction theft of $700,000 in hard-to-trace small but valuable items. Investigators were ordered into airports, seaports and private airfields to try to block the flight of the gems and baubles taken from four jewelry shops in the heart of London this weekend.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (UPI)—A 60-ton Juno II blasted a “kitchen sink” satellite into the sky today and authorities said the multi-experiment moonlet apparently went into orbit. All four stages of the rocket, combining several U. S. space age weapons, fired on schedule, jubilant missile men said.
80 years ago – 1939
Efficiency of The Dalles fire department will be demonstrated tonight at 8 o’clock in front of Hotel Dales, as a highlight in the local observance of fire prevention week. The hour-long drill will feature many usual practices of the local firemen, interspersed by several comedy stunts.
Contrasting “civilization” with “culture,” Dr. Charles A. Howard, president of Western College of Education, last night told approximately 250 teachers that they should “stimulate a love of learning” in their pupils.
With September figures from Bonneville dam indicating 7,735,087 gallons of petroleum products went upriver through the ship lock, the total for the first three quarters of this year aggregated 41,272,339 gallons of petroleum products.
An autumn centerpiece of fruit, arranged with lighted yellow tapers, formed the decorative note for the table last night when the Spinsters club entertained at a 7 o’clock dinner at the Peacock room of Hotel Dalles for the pleasure of the new members, the Misses Kathryn Hackenbruck, Margaret Mathison, Helen Broderson and Berniece Pamperin. Miniature autumn leaf place cards and gumdrop favors completed the appointments.
LONDON, Oct. 13. (UP)—A high allied military source said today that the armies of Great Britain and France were fully prepared to face a major German offensive. Such an offensive is to be expected shortly, the allied official asserted. Although a German thrust is generally expected as a result of the apparent collapse of peace maneuvers, military sources indicated that the allied powers were not contemplating a big-scale offensive this year as weather conditions will not be favorable.
LONDON, Oct. 13. (UP)—The British admiralty announced today that a German submarine had attacked the 5202-ton British steamship Heronspool but that the crew had been rescued by an American vessel.
100 years ago – 1919
Exhibits at the Wasco county fair will be ready for display by evening, but owing to the delayed arrival of the Greater Alamo shows the public will be forced to await the amusement concessions until tomorrow evening.
Declaring that within a few months the forest patrol of the air service would seek a base in this city, further stating that the United States aerial mail service could be induced to stop here if conditions were right, George E. Love, general manager of
the Air Aircrafe corporation and first vice-president of the Aero club of Oregon, urged in an exclusive interview granted the Chronicle today that The Dalles stake out and prepare a first class aviation field for airplanes at once.
The Knights of Columbus in addition to placing a miniature service hut, the same as was used at the front in France in Thursday’s parade, will provide a temporary headquarters here where smokes and refreshments will be doled out free to service and ex-service men.
Eugenics test for babies will be conducted Friday of fair week by the Parents’ Educational bureau of Portland in the Red Cross rooms of the old Court House at Third and Union streets.
NEW YORK, Oct. 13.—Forty three American army aviators were ready to resume their transcontinental flight today after the enforced rest over Sunday. War department orders holding the flyers who had completed the first leg of the reliability race at their terminals until Oct. 20 were rescinded late yesterday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.