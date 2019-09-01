20 years ago – 1999
The city is not asking the union to accept a pay/benefit package that was too inadequate for management employees to take, a city official said. “That’s a misconception,” City Manager Nolan Young said.
Tom Puskarich, 55, who had a single bypass surgery Aug. 20, returned to work last Friday as the new principal of The Dalles High School. This wasn’t the first impression he wanted to make.
Tribal fishermen dropped their nets in the Mid-Columbia at the peak of the fall chinook run this year. The fall tribal commercial fishery opened in Bonneville, The Dalles and John Day pools Tuesday after 10,200 fall chinook passed Bonneville Dam on Monday.
Mid-Columbia Reading Council and Region 9 Migrant Education are sponsoring a car wash to raise money for Reading is Fundamental.
SALEM (AP)—A Marion County circuit judge has upheld a controversial dress code at Gervais Elementary School, rejecting what may be Oregon’s first suit contending that uniforms violate the state constitution. “A lot of schools are looking at uniforms as a way to focus on education,” said Gervais Superintendent David Nuss.
SALEM—The number of jobs in Oregon will keep growing at least through 2000 but at a slower rate than in recent years, the state’s chief economist predicted.
EUGENE (AP)—A small plane carrying a California man and two Chilean business associates that had been missing for two days was located in steep, forested terrain. None of the three people on board survived.
40 years ago – 1979
New sewer rates and troublesome bees are among the items on what appears to be a routine but long city council agenda on Tuesday at 8 p.m. The new rates will be $4.05 for sewer, up 30 cents a month and $9.45 for water, up 70 cents.
On Aug. 22 The Dalles city council voted 4-0 not to allow elk hunting in the city watershed because of its fears for contamination of the water. City officials cited a weak water treatment plant as enforcing their fears.
Three students from Wasco County and two from Sherman County will compete in the Oregon State Fair spelling bee Saturday right in front of the old Criterion School which was moved from Wasco County to the state fairgrounds.
“The Littlest Apostle,” a film about an American businessman who takes his family on vacation to Italy and their Christian witness there, will be shown Sunday at Calvary Baptist Church.
The Oregon Hospitality and Visitors Association Travel Hotline reported Thursday that gasoline apparently would be available throughout the state this Labor Day weekend.
60 years ago – 1959
A motion for postponement was denied here this morning as the National Labor Relations Board opened its hearing on issues that have arisen at the Harvey Aluminum plant. The Circuit Court room of the Wasco county courthouse was filled nearly to capacity for the joint hearing, which was called for the purpose of weighing points made by both Harvey and the United Steelworkers of America.
The Dalles ended the crop year yesterday with a deficit of 2.61 inches of moisture. If the figure formerly regarded as “normal” had been used, the shortage of precipitation for the Sept. 1, 1958–Aug. 31, 1959, period would have been much greater.
With a firm date set for dedication of The Dalles Dam on Oct. 10, the wheels of organizing dedication ceremonies were wound tighter during a meeting held in the PP & L building last night. General Chairman Paul Walden told the gathering that the dedication presented an “interesting if peculiar situation.”
Young contestants from The Dalles took two grand championships and a red ribbon in 4-H horsemanship competition at Salem yesterday in advance of the State Fair. Winning blue awards and championships of their classes were Janice Anderson, in senior horsemanship, and Jan Muller, in intermediate showmanship.
NEW DELHI, India (UPI)—Defense Minister V.K. Krishna Menon and the heads of India’s army, navy, and air force resigned today. The service chiefs quit because they said Khrishna Menon was playing politics with the armed forces. Khrishna Menon offered in turn to quit himself. It was reported that a fresh wave of Red Chinese troops backed up by mule-packed heavy weapons was advancing toward northeastern India.
80 years ago – 1939
(By United Press.) Adolf Hitler’s nazi war machine smashed into Poland tonight in the face of a warning by Great Britain and France that failure to withdraw immediately means a European war. Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain charged in the house of commons that the nazi fuehrer had given the order to march after Poland offered to negotiate.
The 15th annual Old Fort Dalles Frolics, staged by The Dalles American Legion post, last night drew an attendance of nearly 1000 persons to the opening show and fashion revue, games and concessions and Frolics dance. The opener followed a colorful pioneer days’ parade which attracted large downtown crowds despite prevailing showers and overcast skies.
Special showing of Fur Coats at Hotel Dalles Saturday, Sept. 2.
SEATTLE, Sept. 1. (UP)—Eight Japanese ‘round the world goodwill fliers were here today at their first stop in the United States and a bit perplexed at the discordant note of a picket line which greeted them. The pickets were sponsored by the American League for Peace and Freedom, the Washington Commonwealth federation and the Workers Alliance. The fliers planned to leave tomorrow for California.
BERLIN, Sept. 1. (UP)—Adolf Hitler annexed Danzig to Germany today and announced to the reichstag that fighting with Poland started at 5:45 a.m. (8 p.m. PST.)
BERLIN, Sept. 1. (UP)—Berlin was amazingly calm outwardly today while German armies and air fleets invaded Polish territory.
100 years ago – 1919
With their prayer rugs tucked under their arms, 125 members of the Al Kader temple of Portland, dancing girls from the Shrine harem, chanters of weird desert songs and such shriners as live between this city and Portland are coming here Friday night to make merry on the pavement on Second street between Federal and Court streets.
R. F. Taylor, for five years manager of the People’s Market in this city, last week closed a deal in Portland whereby he purchased the business from the former owners, the Union Meat company.
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2.—The Pacific coast may prepare for an unprecedented program of naval development as a result of the organization of the Pacific fleet.
NEW YORK, Sept. 2.—A financial crisis is ahead of the country, according to leading bankers of New York, which may be one of the most serious situations the country has ever faced.
MILAN, Sept. 2.—King Emanual took another step, a significant one, along the path of democracy today when he informed Premier Nitti, according to an official announcement, that he intended to relinquish all the crown lands throughout Italy for the benefit of the peasantry and the “combatants for Italian unity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.