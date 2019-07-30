Elizabeth De Hart landed her second paying gig last week.
The owner of the new GorgeUs Tours sent her driver and husband Kennymike De Hart to the Shilo Inn in The Dalles. There, he picked up a father-and-son team. They were bicycling from Astoria back to Beantown.
And when they got to The Dalles and looked at a map, services seemed a bit sparse between here and Hermiston. So, they used GorgeUs Tours, and Kennymike gave them a lift via Hwy. 14, with a full view of Oregon and a narrated tour. He covered Lewis and Clark, Columbia River dams, The Dalles Military Road, The Oregon Trail, Sam Hill, the last great railroad war up the Deschutes River and more.
“We had a good time, and I made some new friends,” he said.
“I was inspired by my mother, a fifth-generation Oregonian,” Kennymike said. “I was raised in the Hood River Valley, and my ancestors planted the first irrigated pear orchards. I’ve been In Wasco County for 30 years. I love to share my experience and knowledge with the people I meet. So, we came up with the idea of providing tours.”
While any tour can be customized, GorgeUs offer the following tour standards: gorge wineries, brew pub and distilleries, historic Columbia River Hwy. 30, Mt. Hood loop, event transportation and transfers to and from Portland. The company uses a seven-passenger Ford Flex SUV.
And then there is always Lynard Skynard and BAD CO.
Kennymike said a group of customers come to stay in Portland to see the concert on Friday at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre in Vancouver, Wash. So, he provided them transportation both ways.
“I love to drive and put the miles on, and I like to talk a lot about what I’m thinking about in my head,” he said. “This is the perfect job for me.”
Find them on Facebook at GorgeUs Tours, 541-980-5775, gorgetour@gmail.com.
