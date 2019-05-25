Memorial Day services
The Dalles
Memorial Day celebrations will take place 11 a.m. to noon at Kelly Viewpoint Veteran’s Memorial across from Sorosis Park in The Dalles.
The American Legion will host this year’s gathering, assisted by VFW Post 3471, the Patriot Guard, the Mid-Columbia Veterans Museum Committee, the Boy Scouts, and Point Man International Ministries.
Guest speaker is The Dalles Mayor Richard Mays.
“Memorial Day is a day we set aside to remember our fallen and their families,” said Dan Brophy of Point Man. “The price they paid at our nation’s call is one that we must never forget.”
Wasco
The city of Wasco, 20 miles east of The Dalles, will celebrate Memorial Day weekend with events at the Railroad Depot park on Fulton Street.
On Sunday and Monday, May 26 and 27, a country breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the north Sherman fire station in Wasco, at the corner of old Hwy 97 and 411 Yates Street. Breakfast benefits ABC Husky day care.
On Memorial Day, celebrations will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an Air Force flyover between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; a tribute to veterans with Pastor Joe Burgess at 10 a.m.; a parade at 11 a.m. leading off with Joe and Jeanne Dabulskias’ huge family flag (everyone is welcome to jump in and help carry this huge flag!)
Additional activities include a pastry auction and raffle, Rod McQuires Paradise Rose BBQ, a car show in the Railroad park, Dandy Valley Nursery stock from Goldendale, special music by Tyson Huckens and childrens train rides. Bingo and ice cream Monday at the Catholic Church at 907 Barnett St., next to the Wasco Event Center. For more information, call Cassie Hill at 541-340-0392.
