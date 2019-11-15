A state of the art diagnostic tool now provides better breast cancer detection at its early, most treatable stage at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles.
Mid-Columbia Health Foundation received a grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust of Vancouver, Wash., for the purchase of a 3D mammography system, the best diagnostic tool available to detect breast cancer.
Mid-Columbia Medical Center is the only breast cancer center of excellence in the Columbia River Gorge, according to a press release.
Known as digital breast tomosynthesis, the system takes images from several different angles to create a three-dimensional picture of the breast.
With this technology, radiologists and physicians can better detect possible abnormalities in the breast at an early stage when they’re easier to treat.
“Mammography remains one of the best tools available for detection of breast abnormalities, and we have come a long way in what technology can now do for us,” said MCMC Chief Medical Officer Serene Perkins, M.D. “We are grateful for the Murdock Trust’s support and commitment to making sure that we are able to provide the very best breast cancer screening options to women in our community.”
With 3D mammography, the images taken are converted into a stack of very thin layers, or “slices,” allowing a radiologist to evaluate the breast layer by layer.
This increased accuracy means better breast cancer detection and a reduced chance of being called back for additional testing.
A number of studies have found that 3D mammograms increase detection of invasive breast cancer by 30-40 percent compared to traditional mammography, while also reducing the number of false positives.
On average, a 3D mammography examination lasts for a few minutes unless additional views or exams are required.
After the exam, the images are read by a MCMC radiologist who provides results to the patients and referring physicians. If an abnormality is detected, other examinations will be necessary for an accurate diagnosis. Such additional exams could involve ultrasound, MRI and/or a breast tissue biopsy.
One in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime, and mammography is designed to provide early detection. Yearly mammograms are recommended starting at age 40. For further information or to schedule a mammogram, call MCMC at 541-298-4000.
The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust (murdocktrust.org), created by the will of the late Melvin J. (Jack) Murdock, provides grants to organizations in five states of the Pacific Northwest—Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington—that seek to strengthen the region’s educational and cultural base in creative and sustainable ways.
The Trust’s history of supporting Mid-Columbia Health Foundation dates back to 2008 when MCMC was awarded $250,000 to bring its diagnostics department from a film to digital base.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.