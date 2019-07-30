Emma Arielle Weinstein, creater of the short film “Candace,” winner of best film at the Cannes Film Festival’s American Pavilion Emerging LGBTQ Filmakers Showcase, is seeking locations and participants for her new short film, “In France Michelle is a Man’s Name.” She ill be shooting at the end of September or early October. She is seeking “a white dad (60’s), a Latina mom (50’s-60’s), and a couple other white men (30’s-40’s); A house in there country to shoot at for a day—rural with an American flag (Dufur would be ideal); a rural, Old West (middle of nowhere) gas station to shoot at; a men’s bathroom that looks like it could be at a gas station; and affordable catering. For more information, contact her at Emma Arielle Weinstein <em@emweinstein.com>.
