A new mural on the south wall of The Dalles Chronicle will feature iconic locations in town, hand painted in acrylic onto large wall panels from a black and white photo montage created by Portland artist Beth Kerschen.
Kerschen’s montage will be unveiled at The Dalles Art Center Aug. 1. The hand painting, a process that the public will have an opportunity to see, will be done by local artist Chris Pothier and others over the next several months.
The finished wall panels will be unveiled on the Chronicle building, at 811 E. 2nd St., on Nov. 2, coinciding with the Art Center’s annual art auction.
The mural is a collaboration between the City of The Dalles, Fort Dalles Displays (formerly Fort Dalles Fourth), Chronicle owner Eagle Newspapers, Inc., The Dalles Art Center (TDAC), and numerous volunteers.
TDAC’s art and design committee commissioned Kerschen, a nationally and internationally exhibited artist, to create a piece highlighting iconic features of The Dalles.
With local input on what to photograph, Kerschen captured significant places around the city, including Pulpit Rock, The Dalles Dam, Lewis and Clark’s Rock Fort, the bend in the river, City Hall, the Civic Auditorium, the Discovery Center, fishing platforms and more.
“I enjoyed the process of the project the most,” said Scott Stephenson, executive director of TDAC. “It took a lot of work over time by many members of the community. This was a project of engagement that included the support of a lot of people; Dawn Hert at the City Planning Department, Kris Dombroski, who drove Beth around to show her the city, and the generous donation by Alan and Bev Eagy of the Trevitt House, who provided Beth with housing.”
At the unveiling of the print on Aug. 1, Limited Edition Prints ($250) and Carnegie Funding Prints ($1,000) will be available for purchase.
“Right now I am enjoying the enthusiasm, excitement and engagement from people who see the print,” said Stephenson. “Seeing the pride for the city that this image creates is very rewarding. This really became a community project and will continue to be one as the painting of the panels occurs and the work is installed.”
