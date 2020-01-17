Residents, visitors and businesses alike are looking forward to spring in Wamic, when fisherman can launch from new boat ramps on the shores of Pine Hollow Reservoir.
The new ramps were a long time coming, with three rounds of grant applications over three and one-half years, said Brian Manning, board president of the South Wasco Park and Recreation District (SWPRD).
“The first two applications failed,” Manning said. The first was denied by the Oregon State Marine Board (OSMB), and another did not contain adequate funding to meet the contractors low bid.
On the third try, Legacy Contracting of Stayton presented a bid that allowed the project to move forward. “It was finally approved with adequate funding to repair and replace the two boat ramps,” said Manning. “The end product is outstanding.”
The South Boat Ramp was repaired via concrete replacement, grouting of voids between the existing ramp and the base material underneath it, and the installation of riprap to forestall future erosion. The North Boat Ramp is a totally new installation of base rock, reinforced concrete and riprap.
Both sites have new trench-drain systems to prevent pollutants from vehicles and watercraft from flowing into the lake.
The project was funded by grants from the state marine board and fish and wildlife departments, with donations from the Wasco County Commissioners, the Wasco County Public Works Department and a host of private supporters.
SWPRD is a Special District government agency that was established by Wasco County to address recreational needs in South Wasco County. The District has no tax base or any other sources of income and operates solely by grant funding and donations.
The success of the project was the result of hundreds of hours of work by the SWPRD board, agents of the OSMB and ODFW, officials of Wasco County and the generosity of citizens in the region and from Portland who use the facilites.
“The new ramps will sustain opportunities for fishing and boating for many years to come,” he said.
