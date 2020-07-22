When the pandemic caused schools and Lyle’s single market to close in March and April, Lyle Community Council President Julie Larson organized a purely volunteer grassroots effort to feed vulnerable community members. A small cadre of people delivered food boxes to around 80 families throughout the Lyle School District boundaries every two weeks, April through June, operating from the school’s cafeteria. Seeking a more permanent location and source of food, Larson approached the Washington Gorge Action Program about opening a food bank site at the Lyle Activity Center, at the intersection of Highway 14 and Third Street. With local volunteers providing the labor, the newest location of a WAGAP food bank currently operates as a drive-through, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m., on the first and third Wednesdays of the month. Opening dates were July 1 and July 15. The program continues Aug. 5 and 19, and Sept. 2 and 16. To sign up for a food box, call 509-281-0884.
