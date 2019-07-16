Local medical providers are encouraging The Dalles residents to take a step toward better health with Walk with a Doc, a health program that brings doctors and patients together to walk. The walks will take place every Saturday at 8 a.m. at Sorosis Park, starting on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Walk with a Doc is an international, non-profit organization whose mission is to inspire communities through movement and conversation.
“This program has had tremendous participation and success in hundreds of cities around the country,” said Dr. Analene Pentopoulos, a obstetrician-gynecologist with Columbia River Womens Center. “I’m very pleased to bring this exciting and simple program to The Dalles, as it has shown such improved health results for countless people around the country.”
The Walk is open to the community: participation is free and pre-registration is not required. Walkers will enjoy a refreshing and rejuvenating walk with local healthcare professionals, who will provide support and answer questions during the Walk. Over ten local providers have volunteered to lead walks.
The walk will begin with a brief talk on health and walking, but is not intended as a time to receive personal medical advice. “It’s a chance to meet physicians outside of work” and engage in a healthy activity, Pentopoulos said.
A dozen or more local doctors are expected to participate, she added.
“Walk with a Doc is honored to team up with healthcare providers in The Dalles. By incorporating this program into their practice, these providers are demonstrating an exceptional level of care and commitment to their community,” said Dr. David Sabgir, founder of Walk with a Doc.
Why walk?
“There’s no question that increasing exercise, even moderately, reduces the risks of many diseases, including coronary heart disease, breast and colon cancer and Type 2 diabetes,” said Dr. Pentopoulos. “Research has even shown that you could gain two hours of life for each hour that you exercise regularly.”
According to the American Heart Association, walking as little as 30 minutes a day can provide the following benefits:
• Improve blood pressure and blood sugar levels
• Help maintain a healthy body weight and lower the risk of obesity
• Enhance mental well-being
• Reduce the risk of osteoporosis
The Dalles joins a growing list of communities worldwide that have started local Walk with a Doc (WWAD) programs. WWAD was started by Dr. David Sabgir, a cardiologist with Mount Carmel Health Systems in Columbus, Ohio.
He has walked with patients and community members every weekend since 2005.
WWAD is a non-profit organization that inspires communities through movement and conversation.
To learn more, go to www.walkwithadoc.org
