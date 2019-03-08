The Dalles
Monday—City Council regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., City Hall council chamber, 313 Court Street, The Dalles. Agenda: Reports and routine business; The Dalles High School cheerleaders recognition; Northern Wasco County PUD presentation.
Dufur
Wednesday—Dufur Recreation District board meeting, 7 p.m., Dufur City Hall.
Wasco County
Monday—Wasco County Fair Board meeting, 6 p.m., Celilo meeting room, Wasco County Courthouse, 511 Washington Street, The Dalles. Agenda: Hunt park and Wasco County Fair.
Tuesday—North Wasco County People’s Utility District board of directors special session, PUD board room, 2345 River Road, The Dalles. Agenda: Presentation and discussion of requests for proposals submitted for retirement planning services; discussion of board effectiveness checklist.
Thursday—Board of County Commissioners staff/management meeting, 8:30 a.m., Room B08, Wasco County Courthouse, 511 Washington Street, The Dalles.
Regional
Tuesday—Columbia River Gorge Commission meeting, 9 a.m., Port of Cascade Locks Marine Park Pavilion, 395 SW Portage Road, Cascade Locks, Oregon. Agenda: Reports and routine business; information item on “Gorge 2020” update (economic vitality work group update and draft Chapter 2 economic development revisions, with public comment on proposed edits invited); information item on recreation chapter in the current management plan; 12 p.m. lunch break reconvening at 1 p.m.; report on Gorge Commission’s compliance processes; executive session in accordance with ORS 192.660(2)(h) to consult with counsel regarding current litigation or litigation likely to be filed.
Wednesday—Tri-County Hazardous Waste & Recycling Program steering committee meeting, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wasco County Planning Department, 2705 East 2nd Street, The Dalles. Regional meeting with representatives from Wasco, Sherman and Hood River counties and The Dalles, Hood River, Cascade Locks, Mosier, Dufur and Maupin cities. Agenda: Fiscal and progress reports; lead agency; budget discussion; facility status; staffing; grants; other miscellaneous items.
Education
Tuesday—Columbia Gorge Community College Board of Education work session, 5 p.m., Hood River CGCC campus, building 1, classroom 310. Agenda: Annual joint meeting with CGCC Foundation board.
Tuesday—Columbia Gorge Community College Board of Education regular meeting, 6 p.m., Hood River CGCC campus, building 1, classroom 310. Agenda: Routine business; tuition and fee schedule report; data subcommittee report; skills center and housing update; CGCC Foundation Memorandum of Understanding; SBDC supplemental budget; alcohol exemption request; CGCC surplus sale; human resources policies; OCCA SB 3 memo; executive session in accordance with ORS 192.660(2)(i) to evaluate the employment performance of a public officer.
Wednesday—Columbia Gorge Education Service District board meeting, CGESD board room, 400 East Scenic Drive #2.221, The Dalles. Agenda: Routine business; out-of-state travel requests; information on agenda items for next meeting, May 21 special district elections, PACE equity distribution refund.
