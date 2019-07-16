An “all-Oregon artists” lineup is slated again for the 28th annual “Raised Country” Music Festival, to be held on the lawn of the Antelope Church on Aug. 4.
The festival kicks off at 1 p.m. with Nashville recording artist Olivia Harms. Harms has been writing songs and singing since the age of 12, and has opened for Diamond Rio, Dan & Shay, Mark Chesnutt, Old Dominion and more.
Following her performance, food will be available through an authentic Chuckwagon BBQ by Rod McGuire of Paradise Rose.
Then relax and enjoy the incredible harmonies and bluegrass sounds of Central Oregon’s Mud Springs Gospel Band, while the kids stay busy with the ranch animal petting area and face painting.
The closing act will be internationally known, award-winning singer/songwriter Joni Harms, who is returning to “Raised Country” for the annual afternoon of western music. Joni Harms has been recognized numerous times by the Academy of Western Artists as “Entertainer of the Year,” “Female Vocalist of the Year” and for “Song of the Year.” Her recent album, “Lucky 13,” received the 2019 Album of the Year award.
There is no entry fee to attend the festival, although donations will be accepted. The adult BBQ meal will be served for $13 per person, with additional children’s BBQ options available for purchase. Desserts are $3. Please bring a blanket or lawn chairs, as seating is limited.
