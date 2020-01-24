On Monday, Jan. 27, House Republican Deputy Leader Daniel Bonham (R-The Dalles), Jefferson County District Attorney Steven F. LeRiche and voices for the victims of quality of life crimes will provide details on House Bill 4122, also known as Ezra’s Law, at a press conference 1 p.m. in the Jefferson County Courthouse, 129 SW E St. in Madras.
“The aim of this bill is to drive toward justice and fairness,” Representative Bonham said. “In this day and age, as we consider criminal justice, we must never lose sight of the victim.”
Bonham represents the citizens of House District 59, which encompasses the Central Oregon and Columbia River Gorge communities of Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Culver, Fossil, Madras, Maupin, Metolius, Mitchell, Mosier, Sisters, The Dalles, as well as unincorporated areas of Wasco, Jefferson, Deschutes and Wheeler Counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.