SAIF will be presenting a free, half-day seminar on agriculture safety and health on Wednesday, Jan. 22, in English and on Thursday, Jan. 23 in Spanish. Both seminars are 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center, 402 E. Scenic Drive, The Dalles. Lunch is included.
The seminars are designed primarily for people working in agriculture, but are open to anyone interested in agricultural safety and health—they don’t have to be insured by SAIF. Registration is required.
More information available at www.saif.com/agseminars.
