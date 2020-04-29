The Salvador Fund, a donor-advised fund of the Gorge Community Foundation, has announced consideration of a newly prioritized group in its approach to funding.
The purpose of the Salvador Fund is to offer small grants ($250 to $3,500) to benefit low-income people in the mid-Columbia region of Oregon and Washington, in response to grant proposals accepted throughout the year, according to a press release. Since being established in 2016, the Salvador Fund has granted over $25,000 to Mid-Columbia organizations. The Salvador Fund considers applications from nonprofit groups from any sector (e.g. education, housing, transportation, health care, the arts and culture, public health) seeking financial support for programs, projects, or events that fit these Salvador Fund’s criteria and priorities. More information can be found at gorgecf.org/grants/the-salvador-fund.
Applications are favored which seek partial funding from the Salvador Fund, to be matched in whole or in part by funds from other sources. Applications are also favored if they are specifically inclusive of, or focus on, the needs of one or more of the following groups: Immigrants, farmworkers, migrants, elders, caregivers, LGBTQ+, or those with low incomes. Finally, applications are favored which propose activities contributing to equity and community building. The addition of LGBTQ+ was made this year.
The Salvador Fund’s advisors believe it may be the only grantmaker in the Mid-Columbia specifically prioritizing partnerships with LGBTQ+-focused organizations or events.
The Salvador Fund does not fund direct services, scholarships or goods to individual applicants, nor does it fund religious activities, explicit political activities, fundraising, advertising, or marketing activities, ongoing operational expenses or administrative overhead, or (usually) equipment. Most grants support activities intended for completion within a year after receipt of funds.
Applicants must submit a proposal in electronic format, either an MSWORD or a PDF file, to gcf@gorge.net. For additional details, see the guidelines linked at gorgecf.org/grants/thesalvador-fund.
Founded in 2001, the Gorge Community Foundation’s assets total over $6 million and the Foundation manages nearly 50 designated funds and 30 donor advised funds. The Foundation made grants and scholarships totaling over $204,000 in 2019.
The Foundation is managed by a 10-member Board of Directors led by board president Gil Sharp that includes representation from Gorge communities on both sides of the river.
More information is available at www.gcf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.