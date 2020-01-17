Oregon Senator Lynn Findley, who has been appointed to finish the term of former Senator Cliff Bentz, will be in Salem beginning in February for the six-week legislative short session representing District 30. Findley is asking constituents to contact his office if they have questions or comments about the bills or issues working through the legislative process.
His district office is at 252 B. Street West, Vale. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 541-473-4029.
Findley’s Salem office is at 900 Court St. NE, S-403; 503-986-1730; email Sen.LynnFindley@oregonlegislature.gov.
The senator is currently scheduled to attend the Women in Ag conference in The Dalles on Saturday, Jan. 25.
