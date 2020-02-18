If you don’t experience joint pain or stiffness consider yourself lucky, because most everyone I know does—and arthritis is usually the culprit.
According to my go-to site for health information, Medline Plus (Health Information from the U.S. Library of Medicine), there are many types of arthritis but osteoarthritis is the most common. Some people call it degenerative joint disease or “wear and tear” arthritis. It occurs most frequently in the hands, hips, and knees and happens when the cartilage within a joint begins to break down and the underlying bone begins to change. These changes usually develop slowly so don’t wait!
If you experience joint pain, the first step is to see a doctor—if you haven’t already. Only a doctor can tell if you have arthritis or a related condition and what to do about it. There’s no known cure for arthritis, but there are many treatments to try before the last resort, which is surgery.
Make sure you keep your joints moving. Often your doctor will suggest physical therapy, where you will learn muscle strengthening exercises and gentle stretching exercises that move your joints through their full range of motion.
Other suggestions are:
• Take a walk every day. (Check online for the Arthritis Foundation’s self-directed “Walk With Ease” Program.)
• Use heat and cold therapies to reduce joint pain and swelling. A warm morning shower can help.
• Try relaxation therapy to help reduce pain by learning ways to relax your muscles.
• Use an assistive device such as a cane or a jar opener.
• Try over-the-counter pain relievers such as Tylenol Arthritis 8 Hour Extended Relief to help you get through the night.
• Know your limits. Balance activity and rest—and don’t overdo it.
Also, you may have heard of different complementary practices. My wife believes putting some gelatin in her juice every night reduces her arthritic pain. And my son has mentioned the “possible” benefits of glucosamine-chrondrotin supplements. But before you try any supplements, talk to your doctor to make sure they are safe and there aren’t any harmful interactions with your current medications. You can also visit the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health website, which provides the latest objective scientific research on alternative approaches.
We can avoid many risk factors but there is one we can’t: getting older. (Or going back in time and taking better care of my joints!) Talk to your doctor, keep moving but don’t overdo it, keep doing what your doctor prescribed, and stay positive. It may be a pain in the, uh, hip. But it’s better than the alternative.
•••
The program for the 2020 Original Courthouse Regional History Forum 1:30 p.m. Saturday Feb. 22 is “Finding the Wire Trail: Early Instant Communication in the Gorge.” Dave and Helen Wand and Larry McGinnis have been finding traces of the original telegraph system that stretched east to The Dalles on an old Indian trail through the Gorge.
•••
The two-inch diameter hole found in the upper right hand corner of the old school desks was used as an ink well—or as Sandy Haechrel told me, an imaginative place to hold flowers.
I received correct answers from Jerry Phillips, Jim Ayers, Vicki Sallee, Diana Weston, Lana Tepfer, Rhonda Spies, Laura Comini, Dave Lutgens, Patricia Foster, Sandy Haechrel, Kim Birge, Bill Jones, Denise Johnson, Carol Earl, Jeanne Pesicka, Virginia Johnson, Deloris Schrader and Patricia Foster, this week’s winner of a quilt raffle ticket. And last week I missed Betsy Ayers.
Through the 50’s and 60’s, television was such a part of our lives that many of the catchphrases from those days came from popular television series. For this week’s “Remember When” question, in what hit television series first aired in 1966 did the IMF leader receive their tape-recorded instructions ending with “This tape will self-destruct in five seconds?” Email your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, leave a message at 541-296-4788 or drop it off with a recording of the theme music composed by Lalo Schifrin.
•••
Well, it’s been another week, wondering if it will snow again this winter. Until we meet again, keep your head on your shoulders and your boots in the stirrups.
•••
“Right now I’m having amnesia and deja vu at the same time... I think I’ve forgotten this before.”
Steven Wright
•••
Meals-on-Wheels dinner served at 12:00 at the Center.
MENU
Thursday (20): Taco Casserole (Music - Tom Graff)
Friday (21): Roast Beef with Mashed Potatoes
Monday (24): Meatball Sandwich
Tuesday (25): BIRTHDAY DINNER Pork Roast with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy (Music – Andre and Others)
Wednesday (26): Meatloaf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.