It’s said as you get older you experience more aches and pains. I’m not sure you can say that for all older adults, but it sure seems to be the case for me. (Although it may be I’ve just forgotten all the aches and pains when I was younger.)
Living with any type of pain can be difficult—interfering with your daily activities, keeping you from having a good night’s sleep—and can be both mentally and physically draining. But pain can also be your best friend, telling you when something is wrong.
If you decide to see your health care provider concerning the pain, how do you describe it in a way that helps your health care provider more accurately diagnosis the cause so they can identify appropriate treatment options?
The National Institute on Aging (www.nia.nih.gov/health/pain-you-can-get-help) suggests eight questions to ask yourself to better describe the pain:
1. Where does it hurt?
2. When did the pain start? Does it come and go?
3. What does it feel like? Is the pain sharp, dull, or burning? Would you use some other word to describe it?
4. Do you have other symptoms?
5. When do you feel the pain? In the morning? In the evening? After eating?
6. Is there anything you do that makes the pain feel better or worse? Does using a heating pad or ice pack or changing positions help?
7. What medicines, including over-the-counter medications and non-medicine therapies have you tried, and what was their effect?
8. How would rate your pain on a scale of 0 to 10, with 0 being no pain and 10 being the worst pain you can imagine.
If you are dealing with chronic pain, MCMC offers a free Persistent Pain educational series led by different healthcare professionals. These eight 90-minute presentations will help you address multiple areas of self-management that can ultimately lead to decreased pain and improved quality of life.
The winter session begins January 28th on Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on the 2nd floor of Waters Edge Health & Wellness Center. You can attend the entire series or just drop in. For more information and to register call 541-296-7319.
The Dalles Art Center is presenting their Elementary Student Art Show Tuesday, Jan. 21 through Saturday, Feb. 8 to showcase the work of our schools’ budding young artists. This year you’ll find the students’ art exhibited in the windows of downtown businesses as well; and the winner of the juried competition will have their work displayed on a billboard donated by Meadow Outdoor Sign. The reception for the art show will be at the Art Center on Thursday, Feb. 8, from 3 to 4 p.m.
There are many excellent tax preparers in the Mid-Columbia region, but if your situation is relatively simple, there is free tax help available through AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide program, which assists low to moderate income persons and families of all ages.
Tax Aide will be downstairs at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center on Fridays from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 starting Saturday, Feb. 1. This is a “first come, first served” opportunity so don’t be surprised by the lines. But when you arrive, they’ll tell you if they will be able to see you, and if so approximately how long you will have to wait.
Make sure you bring all your supporting documentation and a government-issued photo ID for each taxpayer.
No one has sent in their lyrics for this year’s boomer hit “Will You Still Love Me When I’m 84.” But I’ll give you one more week.
The number one song sung by Johnny Nash released in 1972 was “I Can See Clearly Now.” I received correct answers from Rhonda Spies, Carol Earl and this week’s winner of a quilt raffle ticket Jerry Phillips.
The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9—reminding me of watching the Academy Awards with my family, hoping my favorite movie wins. So for this week’s “Remember When” question, what movie did Sidney Poitier win the Academy Award for “Best Actor” in 1964, becoming the first black actor to win that honor? Email your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, leave a message at 541-296-4788 or drop it off with the twenty-eighth verse of the sixth chapter of the Gospel of Matthew.
Well, it’s been another week, making the best of what I can’t control. Until we meet again, consider the words of Nelson Mandela, “It always seems impossible until it’s done.”
“Some of us think holding on makes us strong; but sometimes it is letting go.”
—Hermann Hesse
Meals-on-Wheels dinner served at 12:00 at the Center
MENU
Thursday (23): Stew (Music - Tom Graff)
Friday (24): Baked Potato Bar with Chili
Monday (27): Chicken Fried Steak
Tuesday (28): Taco Casserole
Wednesday (29): Chicken Pot Pie
