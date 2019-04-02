No pain-no gain —NO WAY! At our age, the maxim “No Pain — No Gain” should be tossed like an old mini-skirt or a pair of flowered bellbottoms: Something that was appealing years ago but just doesn’t work today. Signs of pain when we exercise could be a warning of something serious or at least a sign to slow down.
Today instead of forcing ourselves to push through the pain, the challenge is to push through our indifference or apathy when it comes to exercising. I know. For the last several months I have been “thinking” I need to return to that 15-minute exercise program that my physical therapist recommended two years ago; and to get back in the pool swimming laps. But I can always find some excuse to postpone it to another day.
One of the simplest activities you can start is walking. Most everyone can do it—even if you need a walker; it doesn’t cost much except for a good pair of shoes and you can do it with friends which always makes it more enjoyable.
But if you experience any pain, check it out. Chest, shoulder, mid-back or arm pain, as well as shortness of breath, lightheadedness, or cold sweats are potential signs of a serious cardiovascular problem and you should seek medical attention as soon as possible. And to avoid pain in your feet, knees or lower back, consider complementing your walking by enrolling in one of the strength and flexibility classes offered at Water’s Edge or The Gorge Athletic Club in The Dalles, or here at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, which offers Chair Yoga, Strength Yoga and Strong Women classes.
So start walking and enjoy the fresh air and the cool and sunny days. Just avoid the pain!
v
CarFit is a free educational program developed in collaboration between AARP, AAA and the American Occupational Therapy Association. Older drivers go through a 12-point checklist with their car to identify ways they can better “fit” in their cars to reduce their risk of injury during a crash. You won’t find the class offered many places in Oregon, but it’s available in The Dalles because of the efforts of Dick Frost, the local AARP Smart Driver Instructor. The CarFit event will be held Saturday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Center’s parking lot. Dick is also looking for volunteers to help. Volunteer training is Saturday, April 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Center. For both the CarFit event and the training, call the Center at 541-296-4788 to register.
v
It’s more than three weeks away but pin this on your calendar: The Center has scheduled a 50’s Dance Party Friday, April 26, during the Northwest Cherry Festival with Randy Haines spinning the playlist, 50’s decorations, and your favorite beverages supplied by The Pines and Freebridge. The cost is $5 per person and the doors open at 6 p.m.
But we will make sure you don’t stay out too late so you can come back Saturday morning for the Center’s Cherry Festival breakfast, with the crowning of the Cherry Festival Royalty and the quilt raffle drawing—all part of the Northwest Cherry Festival presented by the fabulous folks at The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce.
v
The name of the style of telephone first introduced in 1959, and because of its compact design and light-up dial was often found in the bedroom, was a Princess Phone. I received correct answers from Lana Tepfer, Diana Weston, Laura Comini, Dennis Morgan, Sandy Haechrel and Tiiu Vahtel, the winner of a quilt raffle ticket.
v
Since the Center’s April dance is highlighting the 50’s, this month’s questions will focus on that decade starting with a question about The Mickey Mouse Club televised on ABC for four seasons from 1955 to 1959.
For this week’s “Remember When” question, who was one of the most popular Mouseketeers of the original Mickey Mouse Club (and I thought the cutest, although Dennis Morgan was keen on Darlene with her pigtails) and who went on to become a successful American actress and singer? Email your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, leave a message at 541-296-4788 or return your answer with a DVD of the first “Beach Party” movie starring Frankie Avalon.
v
Well, it’s been another week, having fun while trying to make a difference. Until we meet again, don’t try to clean up the garden all in one day.
“I’ve been looking over the list of spring chores I made up last fall, and darned if they aren’t fall chores, after all.”
— Robert Breault
MENU
Thursday (4) Roast Beef with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy (Music by Tom Graff)
Friday (5) Chicken Fried Steak with Homemade Soup and Salad Bar
Monday (8) Spaghetti and Meat Sauce
Tuesday (9) Baked Chicken and Gravy
Wednesday (10) Hamburger with Homemade Soup and Salad Bar
