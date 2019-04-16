When you get behind the wheel in your car, do you really know how far back you should adjust your seat? Or what angle you should position the steering wheel? Or what you should consider when adjusting the mirrors? I don’t. I just make the adjustments based on how it feels, not what might be the safest if I were in an accident.
According to the CarFit organization, older drivers are often the safest drivers: more likely to wear their seatbelts, and less likely to speed or drink and drive. However, older drivers are more likely to be killed or seriously injured when a crash does occur due to the greater fragility of their aging bodies.
During a CarFit event you and your car will go through a 12-point checklist, such as checking your steering wheel tilt and head restraint, distance from your chest to the steering wheel, line of sight above steering wheel, position of gas pedal and brake pedal and operation of your car’s controls.
The CarFit event is this Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To guarantee a twenty-minute CarFit checkup, call the Mid-Columbia Senior Center to register; or if you are one of those “I don’t know what I’m going to be doing until I’m doing it” type of person, just show up and they will try to work you in. (I just wish CarFit had a 13th checkpoint: How to avoid the pain in my “buttocks” after driving for two hours. That I would really appreciate!)
If you have a Medicare Advantage Plan you might want to see if your plan covers Silver&Fit fitness centers. The Center now belongs to the Silver&Fit fitness network and offers three Silver&Fit classes: Chair Yoga, Strength Yoga and Zumba Gold. Silver&Fit will pay for one class a day and up to 12 in a month. And your first time for each class is free.
The Aging in the Gorge Alliance is promoting their second community-wide book reading as part of the Dementia Friendly in the Gorge Initiative. The book is Gerda Saunder’s Memory’s Last Breath where she eloquently describes her experiences as her memory worsens. Copies have been distributed to The Dalles/Wasco County library. The Center’s Strong Women’s class will be hosting a discussion group on Tuesday, May 7, 3 p.m. in the Center’s Deschutes Room to discuss the book and to learn more about how individuals and community organizations can support individuals with dementia, so they are respected and included. You can learn how to become a dementia friend atdementiafriendsusa.org or call 541-387-6404 or email brittany.willson@providence.org.
If you want to find out what is happening at the Center, check the Center’s website at www.midcolumbiaseniorcenter.com. It is generally up-to-date and 95 percent correct. (You have to find the 5 percent that isn’t because I couldn’t. It’s remarkable how often you can’t find your own mistakes.)
The Cleveland disc jockey who in the 1950’s coined the term “ Rock and Roll” to describe the new type of music that was gaining popularity was not Wolfman Jack, Casey Kasem or Dick Clark, which were all good guesses, but Alan Freed, who may not be as well-known because his career collapsed after he was caught up in the payola scandal; he later died from alcoholism in 1965 at the age of 43. And the musical group that starred in Rock Around the Clock was Bill Haley and the Comets. I received correct answers from Sandy Haechrel, Cheri Brent and Lana Tepfer but only two knew of Alan Freed: Betsy Ayers and Renee Briggs, who will each receive a free quilt raffle ticket. And by the way, the drawing will be held during the Center’s Cherry Festival Breakfast on Saturday, April 27.
Before iPods, Walkmans and transistor radios, you could go to the nearest teen hangout, order a milkshake and put a dime in a device to play the latest hit record for you and your friends. For this week’s “Remember When” question, what was this coin-operated music playing device called? And was there any special song you remember playing? Email your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, leave a message at 541-296-4788 or return your answer with a picture of a 1952 Seeburg M100C which was seen in the closing credits for the television comedy series Happy Days.
Well, it’s been another week, looking under the couch for the balls I’ve dropped. Until we meet again, experience the satisfaction of mastering something new no matter how small.
“Don’t accept your dog’s admiration as conclusive evidence that you are wonderful.”
— Ann Landers
Meals
Thursday (18) Chicken Breast in Alfredo Sauce (Music by Tom Graff)
Friday (19) Salisbury Steak with Homemade Soup and Salad Bar
Monday (22) Meat Loaf
Tuesday (23) Pork Chops and Gravy
Wednesday (24) Chicken Pot Pie with Homemade Soup and Salad Bar
