July 4th is a time to celebrate our nation’s independence, and this year it falls on a Thursday.
Maybe because I like to sleep in after watching the Fort Dalles Fourth fireworks display, which starts at 10 p.m. and ends way past my bedtime, or perhaps because it’s nice to celebrate the Fourth with friends during the Meals-on-Wheels noon dinner and celebration, Meals-on-Wheels and the Mid-Columbia Senior Center will be open July 4 but closed July 5-7. That also means there will be no Thursday or Saturday night bingo, to give our dedicated volunteers a night off.
If you appreciate the activities planned for the Fort Dalles Fourth celebration, they are looking for donations. According to their Facebook posts you can drop off your donation at Optimist Printers or at the Fort Dalles Fourth GoFundMe page. Any size donation is accepted and for every $149 contributed, a retired banner will fly another season.
I was able to sit in on one of Patrick Wilbern’s presentations about veteran’s benefits at the Center. I was impressed by his knowledge and his commitment to supporting veterans, and will make sure he is invited back this coming fall.
I learned that because the veterans’ benefits system is so complex and ever-changing, there are often unintentional errors that an advocate such as Patrick can help correct so you receive the benefits you deserve. If you have questions, call the Wasco County Veterans’ Services Office at 541-506-2502 and make an appointment with either Patrick or Russell Jones. And on Mondays through Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to noon, you can just walk in to talk to Patrick—but it is first come first served.
If it’s the first Tuesday of the month, it’s time for Kerry Cobb’s monthly art presentation. Kerry has retired from her position as director of the Columbia Arts Center, which gives her time to travel. During her recent trip to Spain she had the chance to experience the works of the major artists of Spain, which will be the topic of her presentation Tuesday, July 2, at 1 p.m. As Kerry points out, Spain has a rich history of influential artists who each created their own unique style. During her presentation you will have a chance to explore the works of artists who played a major role in the history of western painting, including Picasso, Velazquez, Goya, Miro, El Greco and Dali.
The title of the song written for a 1955 movie with the same title, which won an Academy Award for best original song and as recorded by the Four Aces reached number one in 1955 was “Love is a Many Splendored Thing,” and not the song “Three Coins in a Fountain,” which I didn’t realize also had the same title as a 1954 movie, and was also recorded by the Four Aces and won an Academy Award for best original song. I received correct answers from Rhonda Spies, Cheri Brent, Jerry Phillips, Delores Schrader (who has the Four Aces CD), Don & Daryln Hansen, Ron Nelson and Carol Earl, who remembered both songs and is this week’s winner of a quilt raffle ticket. And last week I missed Mark Bartel and Cheri Brent.
I often hear folks bemoaning the quality of popular music these days and that it just doesn’t compare to the music we listened to when we were younger. I can’t speak for those who grew up in the 40’s and 50’s but looking back at some of the popular songs during the 60’s, they’re a little embarrassing. Remember the Troggs singing “Wild thing you make my heart sing”? But that wasn’t the only hit song that was “cringeworthy.” For this week’s “Remember When” question, Tommy James and the Shondells, in their number one song from 1966, sang about their baby doing what? Email your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, leave a message at 541-296-4788 or return your answer with the recording of “That Boy John’” by the Raindrops.
Well, it’s been another week, thinking any moment the Gorge winds could send me flying through the air with the greatest of ease. Until we meet again, take pleasure in the small everyday experiences.
“I used to think getting old was about vanity — but actually it’s about losing people you love. Getting wrinkles is trivial.”
— Joyce Carol Oates
I think I have the correct menu this week!
Menu
Meals-on-Wheels dinner served at noon at the Center
Thursday (27th): Turkey and Wavy Gravy with Dressing (Music by Tom Graff)
Friday (28th): BBQ or Plain Pork Roast on a Bun
Monday (1st): Salisbury Steak
Tuesday (2nd): Pork Chops
Wednesday (3rd): Hot Turkey Sandwich
