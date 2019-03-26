One of the lessons learned from the Blue Zones research, which identified and studied five communities in the world where people live “longer and better,” is the importance of belonging to a social group. In Okinawa such a group, made up of five to eight people, is called a Moai—meaning “meeting for a common purpose.”
The Dalles Blue Zones project is encouraging several types of moais that provide emotional and social support but also encourage healthy behaviors such as walking, with walking moais, or potluck moais that foster healthy eating.
At the Mid-Columbia Senior Center you might say we have several moais that you are welcome to join: the Needle Nutz (needlework and knitting) have been meeting for years at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays; the Quilters have been meeting for even longer on Mondays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Strong Women meet Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2 p.m.
You may already belong to a moai: Your bible study class or a coffee klatch. But even if you don’t consider yourself a “social” person, find a group that shares an interest of yours. You’ll find new friends, and it will be good for your health.
Several folks have called the Center looking for assistance, and the first place I suggest they call is the Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC), a service provided by CAPECO, the Area Agency on Aging serving this area. Call The Dalles office at 541-506-3512, and Tammy will be glad to help you.
It’s hard to believe it’s going to be April before I chat with you again. But it is—so I want to mention two presentations next week at the Center you may find interesting: On Tuesday, April 2, at 1 p.m., is the next “Art Appreciation” series at the Center. This month Kerry Cobb will be leading a photographic tour of the wonders of Oregon, from the iconic landmarks of the coast, over the mountaintops of the Cascades, to the eastern Oregon desert.
Then on Wednesday, April 3 at 1 p.m., Carola Stepper, founder of the Cascade Acupuncture Center, will present “Introduction to Acupuncture and Self Acupressure for Common Health Concerns.” This is an excellent class to learn the benefits of acupuncture from a seasoned practitioner.
If you have the energy (which sometimes is a big IF), there are plenty of events to enjoy in the area—just check the “What’s Happening” or “Entertainment” sections of the Chronicle. For example, if you read this early enough, The Dalles-Wasco County Library is hosting a free Patsy Cline and Hank Williams Tribute Performance on Wednesday, March 27, at 6:30 p.m. Also free at the library on Friday, April 5, at 7 p.m., will be Fire Entertainer of the Year, Eli March, who will be demonstrating his fire juggling skills in the library mezzanine.
Just kidding—although that would add a little more excitement wondering if any books would be scorched. He will actually be performing in the Library’s upper parking lot.
Finally, Community Concerts is presenting “The Comedy Ventriloquism of Lynn Trefzger” on April 8th, 7 p.m., at The Dalles High School—which from the poster looks like family-friendly-fun, unlike many comedians these days.
The name of the first commercial communications satellite, launched in 1962, which was also the name of the number one hit song in December of that year, was “Telstar.” I received correct answers from Mike Carrico, Jerry Phillips, Cheri Brent and this week’s winner of a quilt raffle ticket, Bill Marick, who showed me his 1963 Ventures album, “The Ventures play Telstar and the Lonely Bull.”
This is the last week for looking back at the technology that has changed over the last fifty years. And one technology demonstrating the dramatic change has been telephones. For this week’s “Remember When” question, what is the name of a style of telephone first introduced in 1959, primarily marketed to women—as demonstrated by its name—and, because of its compact design and light-up dial, often found in the bedroom?
Email your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com; leave a message at 541-296-4788, or return your answer with a copy of the Bell Telephone logo used from 1921 through 1939.
Well, it’s been another week, trying to find the bottom line without getting stuck. Until we meet again, wisdom is knowing when to stop as well as when to start.
“If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. Then quit. No use being a damn fool about it.”
— W.C. Fields
Thursday (28): Stew (Music by Tom Graff)
Friday (29): Oven Baked Chicken with Homemade Soup and Salad Bar (Music by Bruce and Sher Schwartz)
Monday (1): Hot Ham and Cheese
Tuesday (2): Pork Chops and Dressing
Wednesday (3): Chicken Dumplings with Homemade Soup and Salad Bar
