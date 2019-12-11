There is a point in your life when you learn to accept the fact you will not live forever—no matter how well you eat, exercise and do all the right things. There will be an end. The question is how do you want to experience your end-of-life journey?
Last week Heart of Hospice spoke at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center about “Demystifying Hospice,” and there was much about hospice services I didn’t know, and you may not know either.
Did you know that hospice is about staying in your own home? Hospice can provide doctors, nurses, care managers, CNAs, social workers, bereavement coordinators and trained volunteer that come to you in your home.
Did you know you continue to call the shots? You aren’t forced to do anything. (Except the unavoidable paperwork necessary to qualify.) This is your journey. You are in control.
Did you know hospice is not just about pain relief? It is much more. It is enhancing your quality of life by taking the burdens off you and your family by facilitating medical visits, social interactions with friends and family and providing spiritual and emotional support—if desired.
Did you know that you don’t have to worry about who is going to pay? Necessary services are covered with little or no cost to you and paid by Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurance companies. No co-pays.
Do you know who is eligible for hospice services? There is no exhaustive, black-and-white list of conditions which make a patient hospice-appropriate. Often a doctor can suggest hospice, but many times a family requests hospice support. But generally, in order to be eligible for hospice care under Medicare, an individual must be certified as being terminally ill by a physician, with a disease whose prognosis is six months or less if it runs its normal course. There is no time limit—a patient remains on hospice as long as they continue to qualify.
As I learned, hospice is much more about living well than of dying. And as contradictory as it may sound, while your condition may get worse, your life can get better.
Learn more about hospice by contacting one of the local hospice providers: Heart of Hospice or Providence Hospice of the Gorge.
There comes a time when you realize, “I don’t need any more stuff!” Instead, you want to get rid of you possessions.
Following that principle, the Center’s is beginning its primary fundraiser: a raffle not for something that may end up on a dusty shelf, but something you can consume in one sitting—or in this case, twelve. The Center is offering you three chances to win a Meal-a-Month: a $25 gift certificate to twelve different local restaurants. The tickets are $10 each or three for $25.
Purchase your tickets at the Center. And a perfect time to do so is at the Center’s Holiday breakfast Saturday, Dec. 14, sponsored by the Center’s neighbor Cherry Heights Living. The breakfast of all-you-can-eat French toast, scramble eggs and sausage, fruit and a beverage will be served from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Cost is $6, $3 for children 12 and under.
The name for the children’s toy consisting of small cylindrical wooden objects is Lincoln Logs. I received correct answers form Cheri Brent, Dale and Becky Roberts, Diana Weston, Beverly McKinney, Jerry Phillips, Jess Birge, Lana Tepfer, Rhonda Spies, Virginia Mcclain, Jim Ayers, and Harold Stephens. (Lucile Stephens reminded me of the other wooden construction set called Tinkertoys, which I had all but forgotten!) And this week’s winner of a free quilt raffle ticket is Cheri Brent. Last week I missed mentioning Barbara Cadwell and Cheri Brent; and for some unknown cosmic reason I forget to mention the quilt raffle ticket winner: Louise Wooderson.
Remember sitting around the television watching Christmas specials? For this week’s “Remember When” question, what was the name of the singer affectionately known as Mr. C who pioneered a weekly musical variety television show, but was particularly known for his Christmas television specials beginning on Christmas Eve in 1948? Email your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, leave a message at 541-296-4788, or drop it off with a recording of his last Christmas special in 1994 filmed in Ireland.
Well, it’s been another week, being thankful for this special season. Until we meet again, take your time during the hustle and bustle of the holidays.
Commandment #6 for growing older—You’ll have days when your life is just one small tent away from a circus.
Meals-on-Wheels dinner served at noon at the Center
MENU
Thursday (12): Baked Potato with Chili (Music - Tom Graff)
Friday (13): Chicken Fried Steak
Monday (16): Stroganoff over Noodles
Tuesday (17): BIRTHDAY DINNER Turkey with Dressing and Gravy (Music – Andre and Friends)
Wednesday (18): Taco Casserole
