Erma Blackwell, 93, died Sept. 5, 2019, at Hawks Ridge in Hood River, Ore. She was born May 8, 1926. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jaime Pacheco Bello, 63, died Sept. 5, 2019, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore., surrounded by family. He was born Sept. 2, 1956. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jaime Pacheco Bello falleció en Providence Hood River Memorial Hopital rodeado de su familia el 5 de septiembre del 2019 en Hood River, Oregon. Jaime nació el 2 de septiembre de 1956 y tenía 63 años de edad cuando falleció. Arreglos fúnebres están bajo la dirección de Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River. Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia a la familia.
Maria Celia Smith, 59, died Sept. 4, 2019, at her home in Odell, Ore., surrounded by family. She was born June 8, 1960. A Catholic Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, with a reception to follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Maria Celia Smith falleció en su casa rodeada de su familia el 4 de septiembre del 2019 en Odell, Oregon. Celia nació el 8 de junio de 1960 y tenía 59 años de edad cuando falleció. Su misa fúnebre se llevara acabo el 18 de septiembre de 2019 a las 11 a.m., con una recepción después en la iglesia católica St. Mary’s, 1501 Belmont Ave, Hood River.
