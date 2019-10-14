Several heirs of the DeMoss family, who dedicated property for DeMoss Springs Memorial Park to Sherman County in 1921, are seeking to save the historic bandstand slated for demolition by the county.
“The bandstand is the heart of this park,” Elbert DeMoss told county commissioners at a September meeting. Elbert explained that his grandfather and grandmother donated the land for the park, with the condition, written into the deed, that the county would maintain it.
Elbert’s son, Matthew DeMoss, noted that the deed required the property be “suitably improved for education, both literary and musical, and that no fee be charged for its use.” In addition, Matthew noted the park was to be “kept and maintained by the county...or revert to successors.” He added, “we loved that park.”
“We don’t want to take back the park,” noted Elbert, who lives in Eugene, where his family moved after the family farm was purchased by a relative. “We’ve had reunions there all our lives, done picnics and shows there. To us, the bandstand is the heart of that park.”
But he noted much of the park’s history had already been removed or left to decay, including an outdoor kitchen, bridge, carriage house and stone wall, due to a lack of maintenance.
“We would like to see the bandstand preserved and get a bid to see what we need to preserve it,” Elbert said. “We’ll do anything we can do to help.”
Commissioner Tom McCoy noted that the plan to remove the structure and build a picnic shelter with commemorative photos of the bandstand was discussed with members of the DeMoss family who are currently living in Sherman County. He said had he known of Elbert and Matthew’s interest, they would certainly have been invited to the discussion. He added that Sherman County had received an estimate of $100,000 to repair the building. “We didn’t feel the county could put up that kind of money.”
Judge Joe Dabulskis, who chairs the commission, noted the county had tried for several grants to repair the structure, which has fallen from its foundation and become a safety hazard. “It was an ongoing issue for several years, and it has gotten a lot worse,” he said. “The winters have been hard on that building.”
Dabulskis said, however, that he didn’t have a problem with the DeMoss family spearheading an attempt to save the bandstand. “But it needs to happen soon,” he added.
DeMoss Springs Park was dedicated as a park in 1897 by the DeMoss family, and renamed DeMoss Springs Memorial Park in 1921 when it was deeded to Sherman County. The only park owned by the county, it is located on Highway 97 north of Moro. Members of the DeMoss Lyric Bards toured America from 1870 to 1912 and Europe in 1895, headquartered near the springs. In 1919, the family employed a local contractor to build the open-air bandstand with two dressing rooms, a short hallway and double-strength floors to accommodate use of a piano. Picnic tables, a bridge and entrance were added.
The bandstand and portions of a stone entrance wall are all that remain of the original construction.
After discussing possiblities of restoration, the commission agreed to give the family time to see what could be done and revisit the issue in January.
Elbert was pleased to agree. “I raised my family to understand their heritage, we will not give up easily,” he told the commssion.
Those interested in contacting the DeMoss family in regards to restoration of the bandstand and park are encouraged to email tinlizzy@yahoo.com.
