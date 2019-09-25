CLACKAMAS—Fisheries managers from Oregon and Washington announced Sept. 24 the closure of recreational salmon and steelhead fishing effective 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, for the mainstem Columbia River from the Tongue Point/Rocky Point line upstream to Highway 395 near Pasco, Wash. The closure remains in effect through Oct. 31 downstream of Bonneville Dam and through Dec. 31 upstream of Bonneville Dam.
Based on recent harvest estimates, recreational fisheries have exceeded their allocation of upriver bright fall Chinook. The action was necessary to avoid additional Chinook mortalities resulting from ongoing fisheries, and to provide additional protection for upriver steelhead.
Recreational fishing for hatchery coho remains open from Buoy 10 at the river mouth upstream approximately 18 miles to Tongue Point.
All other permanent regulations remain in effect.
For more information, visit ODFW on line at www.MyODFW.com
