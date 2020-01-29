Six local students from the Lutz Music Studio, taught by Shawn Lutz, have been selected as finalists for the Honors Performance Series Honors Choir and Young Adult Honors Choir. They will be heading to New York City this week and will be under the direction of world renowned choral conductors. Along with other students from across the globe, they will be performing in one of the most famous concert halls—Carnegie Hall.
Nominated by the vocal instructor, they have been selected from among thousands of students who were also nominated by their teachers. The students arrive in NYC and will spend three full days in rehearsals, see a Broadway musical, and attend a dinner cruise by the Statue Of Liberty and the skyline of New York.
The culmination of this trip is an experience they will never forget...singing in Carnegie Hall. Lutz was also selected as a chaperon for this event and will be chaperoning fifteen high school students from across the nation.
The students selected this year are Alex Rector, Noah Holloran, Jacob Vallie, Taylor Beeks, Zora Richardson and Savannah Ezelle. The students must have all of their music rehearsed and memorized before arriving in New York. All of these students are musically skilled and talented in their own right and are looking forward to the opportunity.
The event is put on by Honors Performance Series/WorldStride.
