The Oregon Department of Revenue (DOR) will host a series of meetings in the first week of March in central Oregon, eastern Oregon and the Columbia River gorge to provide information to business taxpayers and tax professionals about the administrative rules for Oregon’s new Corporate Activity Tax (CAT). DOR will be in The Dalles Wednesday, March 4, 6-7:30 p.m., at the Columbia Gorge Community College (CGCC) lecture hall, building 2, 400 Scenic Drive.
The meetings are being held in cooperation with the small business development centers at CGCC, Central Oregon Community College, Treasure Valley Community College and Eastern Oregon University.
“Our CAT team will personally engage taxpaying communities again in March. We want to provide taxpayers with the information and tools necessary to comply with the law and will ask taxpayers to provide us with feedback on the temporary rules completed to date,” said Nia Ray, director of the Oregon Department of Revenue.
The date, time and locations of the meetings include:
• Monday, March 2, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Room 190 in the Science Building at COCC, 2600 NW College Way, in Bend.
• Tuesday, March 3, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Room 110 in the Weese Building at TVCC, 650 College Boulevard in Ontario.
• Wednesday, March 4, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Room 101 in Zabel Hall at EOU, One University Boulevard in La Grande.
• Wednesday, March 4, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Lecture Hall in Building 2 at CGCC, 400 Scenic Drive in The Dalles.
The meetings are part of a second statewide tour by the department’s CAT policy team. Department representatives used input collected from stakeholders during a 12-stop tour in fall 2019 in prioritizing and writing the rules. March’s meetings will include a presentation and discussion of the initial temporary rules.
The department does not provide tax advice. However, attendees will have a chance to ask questions about and share input on the rules and how they apply broadly to various business scenarios.
Additional meetings are planned in Klamath Falls, Ashland, Eugene, Gresham, Coos Bay, Lincoln City, Seaside, Beaverton and Keizer. Visit the CAT page of the Department of Revenue website to see the complete schedule. Stakeholders can direct questions or comments about the CAT via email to cat.help.dor@oregon.gov or call 503-945-8005.
Visit www.oregon.gov/dor to get tax forms, check the status of your refund or make tax payments; call 800-356-4222 toll-free from an Oregon prefix (English or Spanish); 503-378-4988 in Salem and outside Oregon; or email questions.dor@oregon.gov. For TTY (hearing or speech impaired), call 800-886-7204.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.