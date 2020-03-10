Joy Reyneke found a way to communicate as a young child in South Africa.
She had a speech impediment, and she was bullied, she said
But when she got behind a lens, that all changed.
“It gave me courage and permission to communicate with someone, to build that relationship and trust,” she said.
And what the 40-year-old today is communicating is stunning. From women in their last weeks of pregnancy to newlyweds under an incredible starlit night, her lens is telling a story.
Reyneke recently opened JR Photography at 421 E. Second St. next to Pioneer Electric in The Dalles.
The resident of Maupin, who’s customer base is generally in Portland or Bend, now has 3,000 square feet to provide a full studio experience for her clients. She bills it as the Magazine style photography for the everyday person.
“It’s cool to see people’s reaction to it,” she said of her studio and The Dalles. “People in Portland are looking for that country or Boho feel. And we have it all here – water, fields, farms … instead of gloomy Portland rain. The Dalles has a great vibe and the people are incredible.”
Reyneke said she has had four clients from Portland come to her studio for a shoot so far.
Two weeks ago she captured 5 generations of women, including one husband and a newborn. So, she ordered in cider and pizza from Freebridge, and goodies from Petite Provence and Sweetheart Bakery.
That shoot took six hours. “Newborns have their own schedule, she said. Reyneke does not stop clicking until the relationship with her client has crested. “It’s the experience of a lifetime, and the cherry on top is walking away with gorgeous images.”
For more information, 541-769-0381 or joyreynekephotography.com.
