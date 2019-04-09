Who will be selected as Little Miss Royal Ann and Little Mr. Royal Andy for the 40th annual Northwest Cherry Festival?
That’s up to you. Voting is now underway at Rivermark Community Credit Union, 1240 W. 6th St., in Cascade Square. Contestant photographs are on display in the lobby, and community members can vote for their favorite now through April 20. You can vote as many times as you like, but only once per day.
The winning Little Royals will receive an honored place in the Cherry Festival Parade on Saturday, April 27, as well as gifts from Rivermark, who sponsor the event.
They will also be a part of the Cherry Festival Coronation Breakfast at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center on Saturday, April 27, 8 to 9:30 a.m. They will be joined at the coronation by King Bing (Ken Bailey) and Queen Anne (Shirley Bailey) along with grand marshals Virgil and Carolyn Choate.
The first “Little Royals” were crowned in 1988.
