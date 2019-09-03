Wahclella Falls Trail, a popular waterfall hike in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, has reopened for the first time since the Eagle Creek Fire.
The trail was closed the evening of Sept. 4, 2017, two days after the 48,000-acre Eagle Creek Fire ignited. In 2018, a Forest Service trail crew repairing the trail encountered large rocks, some as large as basketballs, falling from the slopes above the hike. By spring of 2019, landslides and rockfall had altered parts of the trail and more work was needed to clear and stabilize it.
The trail offers a 2.4 mile out-and-back day hike through a slot canyon to a waterfall. The main part of the trail has been cleared and stabilized, but the upper section of the trail’s loop remains closed due to a damaged bridge and washouts sustained during and after the fire. Hikers are encouraged to respect closure signs and stay out of closed areas.
Another section of the Gorge 400 Trail, between Eagle Creek Recreation Area and the town of Cascade Locks, has also opened for the first time since the fire. However, nearby Ruckel Creek Trail and the Gorge 400 Trail between Angels Rest and Eagle Creek Recreation Area both remain closed.
