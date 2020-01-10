Rep. Greg Walden (R-Hood River) has announced the Department of Transportation (DOT) awarded $1,623,000 in federal funding to the Port of Morrow to assist with improving equipment and infrastructure in order to meet the needs of the port’s marine terminals. In October, Walden wrote to Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao urging DOT to award this grant funding to the port. The port was able to apply for the grant due to DOT’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) designating the Port of Morrow for Marine Highway Project Designation and thus expanding additional funding opportunities for the Port and simultaneously increasing economic opportunity for the region.
“The Columbia River system is a valuable asset for transporting wheat and other products from eastern Oregon to the world and the Port of Morrow plays a pivotal role in that system,” said Walden. “... I want to thank Secretary Chao and the Trump Administration for awarding these funds and continuing to provide for Oregonians.”
